After having to use a vehicle convoy to extend the annual Miss-Lou Memorial Day Parade from Vidalia to the Natchez National Cemetery last year, Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed for this year’s event on May 31.
“We are still following CDC guidelines where people must wear a mask or face shield, but we will be able to walk this year,” said Memorial Day Parade organizer Robert Gardner. “This is the 155th year and we wanted to keep the tradition going for one of the longest-running parades in the United States.”
The parade will begin at Magnolia and Alabama streets in Vidalia around 8 a.m., cross the Mississippi River Bridge and end at the veteran cemetery in Natchez.
Concordia Parish Superintendent Whest Shirley will be the grand Marshall, while Miss-Lou Memorial Day Parade Chairwoman Laura Anne Jackson will be the co-Grand Marshall.
Gardner said those who want to ride in a vehicle because they haven’t been vaccinated or feel safer doing so are welcome to do so.
