Water and gas meter issues were addressed in Clayton’s regular Town Council meeting Tuesday night.
According to an elderly resident, her water meter was receiving erroneous reading for several months until she hired a plumber to install a flow meter. She also claimed her gas meter was giving false readings.
“If a resident notices any issues with their bill give Clayton (Town Hall) a call,” said Mayor Wilbert Washington. “We want to make sure our citizens are not overpaying for utilities.”
According to Washington, Clayton has replaced “a few” meters that were faulty and has submitted a grant for new meters.
In related news, Clayton received $11,700 from a Louisiana Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant. The village will use the funds on a purchase of a tractor.
At the start of each fiscal year, the executive director of the Office of Community Development determines equal LGAP funding for all eligible parishes. Applications are accepted for fire protection, sewer, water, renovations to essential governmental buildings, police protection, land acquisition, demolition, equipment, roads and drainage.
Clayton became LGAP eligible this year after being removed to from Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s noncompliant list.
Additionally, Clayton officials are checking out website designers and hosts for a new village webpage. Washington said the website would be a tool to get local information to the people and a way to pay utility bills online.
“This will help the town move forward,” Washington said.
Meanwhile, Clayton’s police department is looking for another vehicle and ways to finance the purchase.
“I’ve been calling other municipalities to find a vehicle,” Washington said. “I’ve also called the USDA about a grant program for a police car.”
In other action, Washington asked residents not to put garbage in the Waste Pro (light green) trash cans.
Recently, Clayton awarded Wolfe Disposal of St. Joseph as the village’s new garbage collection business.
Waste Pro was Clayton’s previous provider for six years, and the cans are Waste Pro’s property. The company is in the process of picking them up.
Under the new contract, Wolfe Disposal will pick up all solid waste except for hazardous material such as tires and batteries.
According to Washington, a knuckle-boom truck will also visit Clayton two to three times a year to pick up larger waste such as stoves, couches, dryers etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.