The Concordia Parish School Board last week took under advisements five bids for construction of the new Monterey High Gym.
The bids were opened during a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 20.
Bids included a base bid, Alternate 1 (bleachers and lockers), Alternate 2 (parking lot) and Deduct Alternate 1 (wall types and panels).
Bids were as follows:
Womack and Sons Contractors, Harrisonburg, La.: Base, $3,444,000; Alternate 1, $100,750; Alternate 2, $389,300; and Deduct Alternate 1, $114,840.
Tudor Inc., Alexandria, La.: Base, $3,333,000; Alternate 1, $100,000; Alternate 2, $354,000; Deduct Alternate 1, $74,000.
Pat Williams Construction, Leesville, La: Base, $3,259,000; Alternate 1, $99,000; Alternate 2, $356,000; and Deduct Alternate 1, $71,000.
Wilmar Construction, Vidalia, La.: Base, $3,230,000; Alternate 1, $105,000; Alternate 2, $345,500; and Deduct Alternate 1, $86,800.
Don Barron Contractor Inc., Farmerville, La: Base, $3,210,000; Alternate 1, $102,000; Alternate 2, $208,000; and Deduct Alternate 1, $135,000.
The 15,940 square-feet facility will feature a permanent stage, bleachers concession and parking.
The architectural firm M3A of Jackson, Miss., designed the gym. Preston McKay is project manager.
School Board Director of Business Affairs Tom O’Neal said the bids are being reviewed.
