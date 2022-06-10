MHS gym construction continues; school safety discussed Jun 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 MARCO GONALEZ gave School Board members a report on Monterey High School’s gym construction progress Thursday night. (Sentinel photo by Joe Curtis) CONCORDIA PARISH School Board members listen to Marco Gonzalez’s report. (Sentinel photo by Joe Curtis) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monterey High School’s new gym should be complete by August 15, according to Marco Gonzalez with Volkert Inc., the company charged with overseeing the building’s construction.Gonzalez gave the report at Concordia Parish School Board’s regular meeting Thursday night.Additionally, School Board members discussed in length about schools' poor conditions and added safety measures to school campuses. School Board President Fred Butcher said the campuses were in poor condition and called for principals to perform walk throughs to inspect the premises.For a more information, pick up this week’s Concordia Sentinel in newsstands everywhere on Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gym Construction Commerce Education School Marco Gonzalez Campus Safety Fred Butcher Board Member Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Golden Broom Jun 8, 2022 The Ferriday Garden Club awarded the Golden Broom for June to The Gift Box. The courtyard an… Read more Friends, family day scheduled Jun 8, 2022 Kingdom Living Ministries will host Family and Friends Day along with their Youth Service be… Read more Summer reading Jun 8, 2022 Summer reading begins at the Concordia Parish Library June 6 through July 15. Great programs… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesResolutions oppose LDWF ban, call for additional research2022 All-Parish Baseball TeamMonroe man arrested for kidnappingRuston woman arrested for shopliftingPitcher of the Year: Eager's meteoric rise made all the difference for RebelsPlayer of the Year: Hawsey finishes dream season with state titleSt. Frederick's Marsala named Class 1A Player of the YearWest Monroe pair arrested on drug chargesScott happy to be back on Ferriday sidelineAttendees voice concerns over LDWF ban Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedHawsey's thrilling walk-off homer sends West Monroe to championship (1)
