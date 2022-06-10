Monterey High School’s new gym should be complete by August 15, according to Marco Gonzalez with Volkert Inc., the company charged with overseeing the  building’s construction.

Gonzalez gave the report at Concordia Parish School Board’s regular meeting Thursday night.

Additionally, School Board members discussed in length about schools' poor conditions and added safety measures to school campuses.

School Board President Fred Butcher said the campuses were in poor condition and called for principals to perform walk throughs to inspect the premises.

For a more information, pick up this week’s Concordia Sentinel in newsstands everywhere on Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.