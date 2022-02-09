top story Miester charged in motel blaze Feb 9, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Ferriday man was arrested and charged with aggravated arson in connection to a Feb. 8 fire that destroyed part of Budget Inn Motel in Vidalia.Edwin Miester Jr., 51, 287 Shady Acres Circle, was arrested Monday on the charges while investigation is ongoing, according to Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill.Vidalia Fire Department received the call for the fire at 2:49 p.m. and arrived at 3:06 p.m., said Fire Chief Johnny Evans. During the Monday afternoon blaze, The Cafe Restaurant located next to the motel received light damage to the back of its building.Evans said 20 rooms, mainly in the back of Budget Inn received damage. The state Fire Marshall Office sent two vehicles which arrived in Vidalia Monday at 6:45 p.m.“They came back today (Tuesday) to take more pictures in the daylight,” Evans said.Concordia Fire District No. 2 and Natchez Fire Department assisted Vidalia in fighting the fire.The motel has been a fixture along side Carter Street for more than 50 years. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Johnny Evans Motel Social Services Vidalia Fire Department Budget Inn Motel Edwin Miester Jr. Cafe Restaurant Fire Marshall Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Event to show ag appreciation 4 hrs ago Frogmore Ag Appreciation Day is scheduled for Feb 12 on the grounds Tanner & Co. located… Read more +2 Two concerts offered in Concordia 4 hrs ago Two big music events are slated for the Miss-Lou Saturday as DeanZ will present The Ultimate… Read more Annual Miss Vidalia pageant set for Saturday Feb 2, 2022 The 27th annual Miss Vidalia Pageant will be held Saturday, February 5, at the Vidalia Conve… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman arrested for smuggling drugs to prisonCatch and release: Records show extensive arrests, light sentences for gang membersWest Ouachita hires Hunt as new offensive coordinatorOCS girls basketball looks to 'Make History'Two females killed in crashWossman beats 4A powerhouse PeabodyWest Ouachita girls reflect on historic win against OuachitaFBI raid Deborah Drive apartment, charge man with 100 counts of child pornographyWest Monroe's wins set up big week in District 2-5ABaskin racks up $387K in fines Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter to the Editor: The loss of good friends (1)Split championships remain after 5A vote (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.