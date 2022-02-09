motelfire.png

A Ferriday man was arrested and charged with aggravated arson in connection to a Feb. 8 fire that destroyed part of Budget Inn Motel in Vidalia.

Edwin Miester Jr., 51, 287 Shady Acres Circle, was arrested Monday on the charges while investigation is ongoing, according to Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill.

Vidalia Fire Department received the call for the fire at 2:49 p.m. and arrived at 3:06 p.m., said Fire Chief Johnny Evans.

During the Monday afternoon blaze, The Cafe Restaurant located next to the motel received light damage to the back of its building.

Evans said 20 rooms, mainly in the back of Budget Inn received damage.

The state Fire Marshall Office sent two vehicles which arrived in Vidalia Monday at 6:45 p.m.

“They came back today (Tuesday) to take more pictures in the daylight,” Evans said.

Concordia Fire District No. 2 and Natchez Fire Department assisted Vidalia in fighting the fire.

The motel has been a fixture along side Carter Street for more than 50 years.

