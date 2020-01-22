The Mississippi stood at 51.1 feet on Tuesday, three feet above flood stage of 48, and is expected to crest at 53 feet on Jan. 28.
The rising waters follow three weeks of heavy rainfall throughout the Mississippi River Valley, including several inches in this region and more than eight inches in some areas.
Alan Campbell with the National Weather Service in Jackson, Miss., said Tuesday that northern Concordia as well as Tensas received five to seven inches during the past days while portions of Catahoula Parish received six to eight inches.
He said most areas got from two to four inches of rain during the past two weeks.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has closed several roads in the Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area (WMA), including Lincecum, Jacks Bayou, Union Point, Blackhawk, Blackhawk boat launch and Dobbs Bay roads to all traffic due to flooding.
Concordia Parish Homeland Security Director Tim Vanier said on last week that approximately four inches of rain fell in Vidalia from Jan. 10-15, most of the rainfall falling on Jan. 14.
He said about 150 sandbags were provided Concordia Park residents.
Residents of Doty Road in Ferriday requested sandbags as well, Vanier said, which were made available at the prison on Hwy. 15.
