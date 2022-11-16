Don M. Barron Contractor Inc. has been “put on notice” after the Farmerville company failed to complete Monterey High School’s new gymnasium in a timely fashion.
Led by School Board President Fred Butcher, School Board members agreed to allow an architect to write a letter to the bonding company detailing the company’s failure.
In September 2020, School Board members awarded the contract for project construction to Don M. Barron Contractor Inc. for $3,520,000. That included the base bid $3,210,000 and alternative bids of $102,000 for retractable bleachers and dressing room lockers, and $208,000 for the parking lot.
The architectural firm M3A of Jackson, Miss., designed the gym.
Marco Gonzalez, with Volkert Inc., the company charged with overseeing the building’s construction, said Don M. Barron Contractor Inc. was more than three months past due.
Gonzales also said the architect should have started his punch list Nov. 1. When the architect arrived on the job site, he called and told Gonzales the gym was not ready to be inspected, delaying the State Fire Marshall’s inspection.
Don M. Barron Contractor Inc. is under contract to complete its own punch list of their work. Normally, the architect then goes to the job site and forms his own punch list of items not completed.
In the meeting, Gonzales listed 18 items that were not done and said he presented them to the contractor.
“It was a list of things we just rambled off that we knew were not complete,” he said, over the phone. “That is not even a completed list.”
Gonzales said he e-mailed both contractor and architect explaining the importance of completing the gym’s punch list.
“Show us that you have done the punch list, and we’ll come in and do our punch list,” he said. “Until you have done that, we will not come back out there. We are not going to keep sending somebody over and over.”
According to Gonzales, the gym’s storefront door is onsite and was supposed to be completed last Friday.
Last month, the gym’s storefront, or front entrance, had not been delivered. The storefront was an integral part of getting the Fire Marshal to the gym.
From an architectural standpoint, storefront means not necessarily the entrance to a shop, but a type of wall assembly that can be used in a variety of applications. Storefront systems are typically limited to the ground floor, no more than 10 or 12 feet in height.
“I feel bad,” Butcher said. “We told Monterey we would have this gym open by basketball season. We are at Thanksgiving now.”
Meanwhile, Gonzales updated School Board members on pricing for artificial turf for Vidalia and Ferriday high school football fields.
Prices included $2.7 million for a Lincoln Prep football field, $2.5 million for Bastrop High School’s football field and $1.4 million to repair West Feliciana High School’s football field.
Additionally, School Board members are looking into additional bus vendors as the current contract expires in May 2023.
Under a new contract, the group requested tracking devices, air conditioning and newer busses.
“Right now, we are really failing our kids with the busses,” said School Board member Lisette Forman. “There are some things I would like to discuss on this bus contract for us to add to our new proposal. There are things to add to our contract.”
