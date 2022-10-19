CPSB.JPG

CONCORDIA SCHOOL Board members met at the Vidalia Town Hall for their regular monthly meeting on Oct. 13. Their central office has been temporarily closed due to black mold. (Sentinel photo by Joe Curtis)

Wolf fans will have to wait a little longer to see their Monterey basketball players on a new gym floor.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.