Concordia Parish reported 15 positive Covid-19 cases as of Tuesday, April 7, according to Tim Vanier, Director of the Concordia Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP).
All of the local patients reported thus far are African-American. Statewide, African-Americans make up 70 percent of the cases, according to health officials.
In Concordia, nine patients are female, while six are male.
The oldest patient is 86, while the youngest is 21.
Statewide as of Tuesday, there were 16,284 Covid-19 cases and 582 deaths, including one from Concordia.
Vanier said OEP has issued N-95 Masks, full face shields, Tyvek suits, surgical mask, and hand sanitizer to all law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies to protect first responders while PPE was issued to Concordia Corrections for the protection of their employees.
He said GOHSEP (Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness) has delivered PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) supplies to Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday and RiverBridge Specialty Hospital in Vidalia, Louisiana through the request of OEP.
Vanier listed the individuals who tested positive as follows:
• 32-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on April 1, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 56-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on March 26, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 86-year-old black male, tested in Rapides Parish on March 26, hospitalized in Rapides Parish Hospital. Patient is currently on a ventilator at the present time but is showing vast improvements. Patient has received a second COVID-19 test result, which has returned as a negative for COVID-19.
• 67-year-old black male, tested in Concordia Parish on March 28, hospitalized in Rapides Parish Hospital. Patient is currently being treated at hospital. No ventilator needed.
• 60-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on March 31, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 50-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on April 1, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 23-year-old black male, tested in Ouachita Parish on unknown date, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 62-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on April 2, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 28-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on April 1, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 52-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on April 2, 14-day quarantine at home.
• 21-year-old black male, tested in unknown location unknown test date. Unknown status.
• 60-year-old black female unknown test date. Tested in unknown location. Unknown status.
• 36-year-old black male, tested in Adams County unknown test date, deceased.
• 41-year-old black male, tested in Catahoula Parish unknown test date, 14-day quarantine at home
• 32-year-old black female, tested in Concordia Parish on April 1, 14-day quarantine at home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.