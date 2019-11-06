Early votes cast through Tuesday for the Nov. 16 general election totaled 1,045, according to the Registrar of Voters office.
The early voting period began Saturday, Nov. 2, and continues through Saturday, Nov. 9.
Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.
As of Oct. 26, there were 12,877 registered voters in the parish.
According to Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, there are 175 candidate races and 123 propositions on ballots across the state.
A number of races are on the Nov. 16 election in the parish with three tax renewal propositions on the ballot.
