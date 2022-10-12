Questions arose this week on whether Clayton’s new photo speed enforcement system citations would hold up in court.
Clayton’s traffic citations have numbered to approximately 950 since the inception of the photo speed enforcement system on Oct. 3, according to Police Chief Bobby Madison.
With the burgeoning ticket factory, drivers took to social media airing their concerns, many centered around the citation’s validity in court. Motorist have said the tickets would hold up in mayor’s court but not in a higher court if appealed. While some asked about its lawfulness, others asked drivers to slow down in Clayton.
According to Madison, Clayton has a severe problem with speedsters and this will help to solve the dilemma.
“We are telling people to please, please slow down,” Madison said. “We have kids all the time crossing the road (La. Hwy 15) to visit family or go to the stores.”
But, the fact remains, will the citations hold up in court?
One Louisiana lawmaker debated speed traffic cameras in the previous regular legislative session. State Rep. Paul Hollis (R - Covington) proposed bill asked whether traffic cameras made people drive slower, or if it’s about municipalities collecting money.
“Right now, we are seeing gas is going to be soon $5 a gallon, insurance rates are going up, people need a break,” Hollis said in a WAFB interview.
According to the bill, voters would decide if automated speed enforcement devices would be constitutional.
Madison contested Clayton’s system would hold up in court because it was a “manned system.”
“There is a difference between an unmanned system and a manned system,” Madison said. “We have a manned system. If you have a police officer or retired police officer running your system it will hold up in court. We also have your vehicle on video.”
Recently, a federal judge ruled that New Orleans will possibly need to refund some $36 million to motorists who paid hundreds of thousands of traffic camera ticket fines from the early, illegal system.
The week before the ruling, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan refused New Orleans City Hall's request to toss out a federal class action lawsuit that argues New Orleans is violating the U.S. Constitution by holding onto the payments, all on tickets issued from Jan. 1, 2008, to Nov. 3, 2010.
According to a NOLA.com article, Morgan wrote plaintiffs have a valid claim that Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is violating the "takings" clause of the Fifth Amendment by failing to repay those ill-gotten proceeds.
The Louisiana Supreme Court handed the city a clear loss in the long-running case in November 2019, endorsing a ruling that New Orleans violated its charter when Mayor Ray Nagin’s administration launched the camera ticketing program in 2008 under the Department of Public Works.
New Orleans moved the program under the police department in late 2010, after lawsuits were filed. A state appeals court first ruled in 2013 that the earlier version was illegal. Five years later, ad hoc Judge Robert Burns finally ruled that New Orleans must pay. He calculated the bill at $25,612,690.32 plus interest.
Madison’s department will continue with the citations.
“If you come to court and contest and say you were not driving your vehicle then bring the person who was driving your vehicle,” Madison said. “You are responsible for your vehicle. If you do not bring that person the citation will hold up in court.”
Clayton and Emergent Enforcement Solutions
Clayton Town Council members agrred to work with Emergent Enforcement Solutions (EES) at their last regular meeting on Oct. 4. EES owns the hardware and software for Clayton’s photo speed enforcement system.
EES, a Louisiana-based company, takes 40 percent of the proceeds from each ticket. Clayton will not be charged upfront for EES’s services. Russel Sarpy is the owner and was at the October meeting.
With the new system, an officer will have to man the radar. If Madison is not available to run the radar, EES has given Clayton an option to provide an officer for an additional fee.
EES equipment is set up on La. Hwy 65 and La. Hwy 425. “Entering photo enforced zone” signs are posted in the areas warning travelers.
According to Sarpy, speeding in Richwood was reduced by 80 percent using EES speed enforcement system.
“Basically, we are generating 250 tickets a day which is a severe speeding problem in Clayton,” Sarpy told Town Council members at the meeting. “We are projecting Clayton to write 60 tickets a day. We have a real good chance at reducing speeds and making revenue.”
