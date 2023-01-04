An ongoing dispute between a group of teenagers led to the arrest of multiple teens on Dec. 27 in Ferriday.
Ferriday Police Chief Sam King said his officers responded to a call of shots fired on Alabama and 8th streets on Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
“We encountered one of the vehicles involved in the shooting,” King said.
Among those arrested were Otis Jefferson Jr., 19 of Alexandria, on the charge of principal to illegal use of weapons from a motor vehicle; Jacoby Thomas of Clayton, on the charge of illegal use of weapons from a motor vehicle; and Ramon Thomas, 18 of Clayton, on the charge of illegal possession of stolen firearms. Two juveniles were also charged.
According to King, the Dec. 27 shootings may have been a retaliation for a shooting in Clayton on Dec. 23 around noon in which bullets were fired into a Bingham Street home.
No injuries have been reported in any of these incidents though some property damage was caused by bullets entering a house and vehicle, King said.
Police also recovered four guns from the vehicle, one of which had been reported stolen out of Natchez.
King added police continue to fight to reduce and prevent gun violence in Ferriday.
“We continue to fight the good fight and arrest those that need to be arrested to keep our community safe,” King said.
Monday afternoon Ridgecrest shooting
In a separate incident, an innocent bystander was shot and a car window shot out Monday afternoon near Ridgecrest as two groups of teens shot at each other from both sides of the highway.
A worker for Fred’s Automotive and Wrecker Service in Ferriday was shot Monday while helping Fred Taylor tow a car on La. Hwy 425 in Ridgecrest.
Billy Humphrey was taken to Trinity Medical, treated and released Monday evening.
“He was caught in the crossfire,” Taylor said.
The incident happened about 4:15 p.m.
“We were hooking up a car when these kids were running across the highway and a kid on the other side was shooting at them,” Taylor said. “My helper yelled, ‘I’ve been hit.’”
Taylor said Austin was shot under the arm.
“I took him to Trinity Medical, and he was released Monday night,” Taylor said.
A car located next to Ridgecrest Volunteer Fire Department had its passenger window shot through while parked on Foster Street in Ridgecrest.
Brandy Spears, public information officer with CPSO, said two black males were shooting at each other.
Spears said five people taken into custody, including two adults and three juveniles, and other suspects identified on surveillance video.
The adults arrested were Johnny South, 18, 110 Grape St., Ridgecrest and Tyriq Boxley, 19 215 North Road, Vidalia. They were charged with accessory after the fact to a second-degree battery.
The juveniles were cited and released to their parents, Spears said.
“They are working on additional warrants because there was video surveillance that identified additional participants,” she said. “Neither of the two arrested were the two that were shooting at each other.”
This incident remains under investigation by CPSO. Anyone with additional information may contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office or submit a tip through the CPSO mobile app.
