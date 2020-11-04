The death of an inmate at the Concordia Parish Correctional Facility and a suicide in Clayton are under investigation by authorities.
The Louisiana State Police is investigating the homicide at the Highway 15 prison in Ferriday where one inmate was allegedly killed by another.
Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said he contacted the Louisiana State Police to investigate the death, which happened at 10:55 a.m. Friday (Oct. 30).
Hedrick said both inmates allegedly involved were Department of Corrections inmates from south Louisiana.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
"We are assisting the State Police in every way possible," Hedrick said.
The State Police public information officer could not be reached by press time.
In another matter, a West Monroe man who was being pulled over for speeding in Clayton on Friday shot himself and died after the self-infliction.
Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said Adam Breithaupt, 37, was being stopped in Clayton for speeding.
"He sped up but then slowed down and pulled over," Hedrick said. "While he was sitting in his car and while our deputy was calling it in, the man brandished a weapon and shot himself."
"This is a tragic incident and I ask people to pray for everyone involved," Hedrick said.
An autopsy is being performed and Hedrick said the incident is still under investigation.
