Emerson Slain resigned as executive administrative assistant for the Town of Ferriday on April 1.
“Emerson was a big asset for us, but I know he has some things going on,” said Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner.
Slain said he felt it was time to step down.
“The Bible says in the third chapter (first verse) of the Book of Ecclesiastes ‘To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven,’” Slain said. “My time and my season with the Town of Ferriday has come to an end. My goal is and has always been and will continue to be the best Ferriday. I had a heart to heart with the mayor on March 28, 2022, and we came to a mutual agreement that it was time for me to leave the employment of the Town of Ferriday. I will spend the next couple of weeks exploring other opportunities.”
Turner said he will not fill that position.
“Right now, I’m going to take the brunt of that,” Turner said.
Slain said he is thankful to Turner for the opportunity to serve Ferriday.
“My life has been and will continue to be dedicated to public service,” Slain said. “I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to serve and work for the citizens of Ferriday. My mission and vision remains to create better lives for the citizens of Ferriday and the entire state of Louisiana, as well as the Mississippi delta.”
Slain went on to list his desires for Louisiana.
“We should have job training programs that guarantee living (or prevailing) wage jobs for high-demand jobs,” Slain said. “We should have safe, decent, affordable housing. We should have a world class education system (and promote successful charter school components). We deserve to have a state of the art public transportation system. And, the cherry on top would be a world class health care system that is both affordable and accessible. This is my vision and this is what I will continue to fight for.”
Slain said his vision and mission will keep him busy for a while.
“I love Ferriday, Ferriday is home,” he said. “I believe that the best is yet to come. The people who call this region home deserve no less. And, I wish Mayor Turner and his administration all the best.”
