There will be no pay raises for Vidalia aldermen after three said they were satisfied with what they currently earned.
Two aldermen favored the raise, but after discussion no vote was taken during the Vidalia Board of Aldermen regular meeting Tuesday night.
Rosa Demby said she thought aldermen should earn more than the $8,427.84 they are paid annually. She said she researched the pay scale throughout Louisiana and in Mississippi and felt the salary for Vidalia aldermen should be about double what it is now.
Aldermen Robert Gardner said aldermen deserved a raise for the work they do. He said he is constantly traveling about the state researching issues and that his constituents call on him for help all day long and into the night.
While both Demby and Gardner said they knew what the job paid when they ran for aldermen, they said they did not realize that the work was constant.
“Aldermen need a raise,” Gardner said, adding that he put his “life on the line” in performing his duties.
But Brent Smith, Jon Betts and Tommy Probst said they were satisfied with their pay.
Smith said he did not believe it would be “fair to vote ourselves a raise.”
Betts said that in the past aldermen weren’t paid and that he felt they “made better decisions” then.
“I’m satisfied” with the current pay, he said. “I don’t do this for the money.”
Probst said he took the job “to serve the people” and was “happy” with the present pay scale.
Demby thanked aldermen for their comments before the aldermen moved on to another topic.
In other action, aldermen approved a contract between the town and Air Med Care Network (Air Evac) for 2021 including residents at a cost to the town of $19,394 annually and for employees at a cost to the town of $7,200.
Air Evac Membership Sales Manager Sherry Eidt said during a 12-month period the company transported 150 patients from facilities and made 70 landings at accident sites.
Mayor Buz Craft said if the program “saves one life it’s well worth it.”
On another matter, Town Accountant Debra Moak provided a report on the town’s finances for eight months ending Feb. 28, 2021, noting:
General Fund: $1,474,351, year to date (YTD) fund revenue; $6,025,320, YTD expense; -$4,550,969, net loss; $4,997,845, transfers in; and $446,876, net change in fund balance.
Special Revenue Fund: $11,005,413, YTD fund revenue; $7,614,954, YTD fund expense; $3,390,459, net profit; -$3,879,014, transfers out; and -$488,555, net change in fund balance.
Enterprise Fund: $8,479,957, YTD fund revenue; $7,807,689, YTD fund expense; $672,268, net profit; -$1,521,444, transfers out; and -$849,176, net change in fund balance.
Governmentwide Fund: $793,928, YTD fund revenue; $1,283,504, YTD fund expense; -$489,576, net loss; $402,613, transfers in; and -$86,963, net change in fund balance.
Net change in net assets: ($977,818).
In other business, the board:
Approved an occupational license application for BK Bookkeeping & Tax Solutions, LLC, Bernice King Gaines, 210 South Oak Street, tax preparation, bookkeeping and payroll services.
Okayed an outdoor sign application for Vidalia Estates Mobile Home Community, Adam Scott and Drew Easley, 113 Clark Drive.
Approved a liquor permit for BB’s Fish Fry, Brenda Floyd, 1100 Carter Street.
Voted to sell surplus equipment and vehicles but if there are no bids sell it as scrap.
Agreed to purchase a garbage truck, if all specifications are met, from Scott Equipment for $199,187.
Went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter concerning the Vidalia Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.