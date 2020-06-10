Seventh Judicial District Attorney Brad Burget said Tuesday that the district court has sent out notices for grand jury duty for June 15 in Concordia Parish and June 22 in Catahoula Parish.
“I encourage anybody who receives notice to please come and be a part of the process,” he said. “The grand jury is selected every six months and the panel serves for a six-month period of time as an investigative body that determines if charges should be filed against someone or not.”
Unlike a petit jury, a grand jury does not determine guilt or innocence “but rather if there is enough information to charge somebody with a crime.”
He said a grand jury “can hear multiple different types of cases but ordinarily it is going to be homicides or first-degree rapes.”
Burget said it was important to have “this body in place if any tragedy occurs in the parish.”
He said the court will practice social distancing.
“I would encourage everyone to wear a mask, but if they don’t have one, we will provide a mask,” Burget said. “Temperatures will be taken to insure everybody’s safety.”
He said selection of a grand jury “only takes a couple of hours and should be done by noon. Obviously if somebody feels ill and cannot attend or feels uncomfortable to attend, please contact the judges and they will accommodate the request.”
