The Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has reported the following information concerning the winter storm event over the last few days.
Destroyed property in Concordia Parish:
-- Four structures reported as destroyed.
-- 13 structures suffering major damage to property.
-- 32 structures with minor damage to property.
-- Eight structures with unaffected damage to property.
-- One property which is inaccessible with damage.
Structures are anything from homes, carports, and storage buildings on resident property.
Most of the damage has been from falling trees or tree limbs, major electrical surges, and ice build-up on roofs followed by heavy rains causing roof failure.
There have been some reports of leaking or busted plumbing from frozen water lines to residential properties
At the present time, the Concordia Parish OHSEP is still in the process of assessing damage occurred to property from the winter storm.
The Concordia Parish OHSEP office is encouraging residents that sustained any damage to use the self-assessment tool on the Concordia Parish Homeland Security Facebook page or go to www.damage.la.gov to report any and all damages that has occurred to property.
The Concordia Parish OHSEP has distributed over 157,000 bottles of drinking water to the following jurisdictions: towns of Ferriday and Vidalia, villages of Ridgecrest and Clayton, and the Concordia Parish Police Jury.
Water was distributed by town, village, and parish officials from distribution points throughout the parish.
Concordia Parish Homeland Security Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/concordiaparishohsep/
