A Monday morning bomb threat at Ferriday High sent students and personnel to Ferriday Junior High until the building could be thoroughly checked.
Investigation is ongoing as of Wednesday morning.
“We received a threat Monday at approximately 7:43 a.m.,” said Concordia Parish Superintendent Toyua Watson. “We received a phone call outlining the threat that Ferriday High School would be blown up. We immediately activated our lockdown procedures which shifted to an evacuation as the threat evolved.”
Watson said Ferriday Police Department and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.
“A command center was set up and led by the agencies, and an immediate search and sweep of the building commenced,” Watson said. “No threats were found.
Ferriday High was cleared by law enforcement teams while the threat was being investigated by multiple agencies and the building is deemed safe.”
According to Watson, all after-school activities and practices for the day and evening would have extra security moving forward.
“There will be an additional police presence in and around the school moving forward,” Watson said. “In addition, counselors and other personnel will be available if any students or staff would like to talk to someone about this event. All threats to our school or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. “
Watson asked that if anyone discovers anything assisting in the
investigation, please contact the school, Ferriday Police Department or the Sheriff’s office immediately.
“I want to thank our students and staff for their quick and decisive action this afternoon,” Watson said. “Special thanks to Ferridav Police Department Chief Bo Stevens and Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick for their assistance. Everyone stayed calm and made the absolute best of a difficult situation. Thank you to the entire community who offered space, transportation and good wishes throughout the events of the afternoon.”
