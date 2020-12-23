Ferriday police made one arrest and are still seeking two more subjects in connection with the murder of Wilbert Henderson on December 12.
Keondric Jones, 18, 216 Alabama, Ferriday, has been charged with first degree murder. He is also charged with resisting by giving false statements, according to Ferriday Police Department detective Sean Sublett.
A warrant for first degree murder has been issued for Treyon Kelly, 25, Doty Road, Ferriday.
Shamecia Harvey, who Sublett said is believed to be with Kelly, is also being sought on a felony charge.
Jones was apprehended in Ferriday and charged with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $250,000 bond set by Judge Kathy Johnson.
Jones has been arrested before for armed robbery, Sublett said.
Sublett said Henderson, 42, arrived at his home on Fifth Street and Tennessee at 12:44 a.m. Saturday when a man approached him from the side of his house, shot him with a 46-caliber gun and ran back down the side of his house.
The victim and suspect knew each other, Sublett said, noting that police received a tip the Friday night, which led to the warrants.
He said the U.S. Marshals offices in Baton Rouge and Alexandria have offered their assistance in the search for Kelly and Harvey.
