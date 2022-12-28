Part 1 of 2
Writer’s note: Lilly-Anne Bryan, daughter of Joey and Lacy Bryan, recently ran in a 5K race during the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend with her parents and her brother, Tucker. She also recently received a clear, cancer-free report in her five-year checkups. This is the story of Lilly-Anne and her family’s battle with cancer and how they, during the battle, found their purpose for life. It is a story of struggle, faith and eventual victory.
Everyone longs to give purpose to his or her life, to feel that they have a calling, an aspiration bigger than oneself.
The Bryan family of Ferriday has found their purpose in the most unlikely place - in their daughter’s battle with cancer.
Lilly-Anne Bryan is a 9 1/2-year-old girl with a million dollar smile and a quick, sharp wit. She loves to sing and worship at church and wrestle Tucker, her brother. She has a beautiful toughness which goes perfectly with the rural setting in Concordia Parish.
Today, a person could not tell that Lilly-Anne just months prior was fighting for her life at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
‘Just her checkup’
Lacy, her mother, was taking Lilly-Anne, then four years old, for her checkups, so she could enter Pre-K. Lacy remembered it started out as just an “ordinary day.”
“It was just her checkups,” Lacy said. “Nothing was wrong. No sickness, nothing.”
But things soon turned awry when the nurse practitioner doing the exam felt a tumor that she estimated was the size of a softball.
Two days later, Joey, her father, and Lacy went to Merit Health Hospital in Natchez for an ultrasound. The radiologist performing the ultrasound was calling the couple within an hour saying they needed to leave for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. According to Joey, the couple was advised to pack for a couple days.
“We went that evening to Baton Rouge,” Lacy said. “We canceled her birthday party and the whole nine yards.”
Neuroblastoma
The elevator opened up to Our Lady Of the Lake Regional Medical Center’s third floor with the couple being greeted by “You must be Lilly-Anne.”
Joey remembers thinking, “It must be serious.”
At midnight, a CT scan was performed. The next morning the oncologist visited with the Bryans and said he could see the tumor. It was wrapped around the aorta and was about the size of a softball. They initially could not tell much about it but could see that it was there.
After the CT scan, the hospital ordered a MIBG on a Wednesday. MIBG is a nuclear scan test that uses injected radioactive material (radioisotope) and a special scanner to locate or confirm the presence of pheochromocytoma and neuroblastoma, which are tumors of specific types of nerve tissue.
“That is when they came back in and said it was cancer. But, everything was contained to the tumor,” Joey said.
On Friday, a biopsy was performed, but in the middle of the procedure a surgeon met with the parents.
According to Lacy, the doctor told them, “What I am seeing doesn’t look like cancer. Preliminary reports looks like dead tissue. I don’t want to place the central line. I don’t feel like she needs it. “
A central line is used to give chemotherapy. It is a “permanent IV” which is attached to an artery. The preliminary report said fatty tissue and dead tissue with a few A-typical cells
The next day the hospital sent the family home, but told them to be prepared to go to St. Jude’s at a moments notice.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, located in Memphis, Tenn., was designated as an NCI cancer center in 1977 and named a comprehensive cancer center in 2008. The mission of the St. Jude Comprehensive Cancer Center is to advance cures for pediatric cancer through research and treatment.
On Tuesday, the Bryans received the call from St. Jude. Lilly-Anne was starting treatments Thursday.
“We were thinking just surgery,” Joey said. “We had faith in God that He was going to take care of it.”
On Wednesday, Joey, Lacy, Lilly-Anne and Tucker checked into a hotel and started their pre-registration. They walked through the doors for the first time and asked for directions from the front desk. The lady at the desk started giving directions but stopped when she realized the couple was being overwhelmed. She graciously walked the family to their destination while giving them a tour.
“She looked at me and said I hope you come to think of us as family,” Lacy said. “Immediately tears started rolling down my face, and I was thinking ‘No. No. I don’t want y’all to be my family. I want to go home with my baby.’”
As the months rolled on, Lacy remembered they did become like family. A family that understands what families go through in St. Jude. A family that gathers hope and encouragement in difficult times.
“You become a family that you become extremely close to,” Joey said.
On Thursday, Lilly-Anne started scans and that evening they met with doctors and the main oncologist who had some bad news.
“He came in right on the bat,” Lacy said. “Neuroblastoma. Stage three. High risk. If we don’t hit this with the hardest we got, it isn’t going to be good.”
The four-year-old Lilly-Anne who was supposed to be starting Pre-K was now battling for her life. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that forms from immature nerve cells. It usually begins in the adrenal glands but may also begin in the abdomen, chest, or in nerve tissue near the spine. Neuroblastoma most often occurs in children younger than 5 years of age. It is thought to begin before birth.
There was some glimmering hope because doctors could not believe the neuroblastoma had not traveled all over her body, and she had no symptoms. It is a very aggressive type of cancer and can double in size every day.
A plan to fight for her life
The doctors instructed Lacy and Joey to take a 45-page booklet called a protocol back to their hotel. The protocol was Lilly-Anne’s treatment plan, and they had to read it over night. The next day they were to give doctors an answer to go forward and not to go forward.
“She had a 50 percent chance of surviving five years,” Lacy said the doctors informed her. “(The doctor said) I’m going to tell you now if she ever relapses there is no cure. He said we can treat and prolong it.”
“We had to read over 45 pages of medical (terminology) and give them an answer for your 4 year-old child the next morning,” Joey said.
According to the protocol, Phase 1 was six rounds of high-dose chemo - every round was a different type of chemo. Doctors also would prescribe her antibodies which was part of her immunotherapy
Immunotherapy is treatment that uses a person's own immune system to fight cancer. Immunotherapy can boost or change how the immune system works so it can find and attack cancer cells.
The protocol also called for surgery between the chemo treatments then a bone marrow transplant. Next came radiation, then maintenance chemo. A total of about 18 months of treatment.
“I was sitting there reading all those drugs and individual chemo and then they give you every possible side effect that can happen” Lacy said. “Ones that are going to happen, those that might happen, those that probably won’t happen but could possibly happen. And, we had to go back the next day and tell them yay or nay.”
After reading the protocols, the Bryans decided to push forward with trying to save Lilly-Anne.
Chemo and antibodies
After having the weekend off, Lilly-Anne had surgery to place her central line to start chemotherapy. She took five days of chemotherapy and the last four days doctors added antibody therapy.
“Antibodies were there for the nervous system. So, they are extremely, extremely painful. They make your whole body hurt.” Joey said.
Lacy remembered she “flew through” the first two sessions of chemo because the pain medicine “knocked her out.” But during the next session she woke up half way through and screamed in pain.
“First day of antibodies was horrendous,” Lacy said.
The first two to three hours after antibodies the pain subsides, but the effects of chemotherapy lingered through the night.
“We would do a round of chemo (five days) and about three weeks later would do another round.” Lacy said.
During the chemotherapy and antibodies treatment, they would watch her “numbers” closely.
“We would do blood work every day and would see her numbers fall,” Joey said. “When it fell out all the way to zero that is when she had to wear a mask all the time. If she ran a fever and her numbers were less than 500 we were automatically inpatient in the hospital until her numbers come back up above 500. Normally those three weeks that we were off (between treatments), we were in the hospital for two weeks because she would spike a fever.”
Her numbers would have to be above 2,000 to start the next round.
Between the rounds of chemo, Lilly-Anne was prescribed 10 days of shots. Joey was trained by St. Jude to give her the shots.
“They trained us to do everything else,” Lacy said. “We flushed her lines every night. Toward the end, they trained us to do TPN hook up and antibiotics. They are big on if you don’t have to be in the hospital then they don’t want you in the hospital. It does something about the patient’s morale when they are not in the hospital. That’s why they put us in an apartment.”
Chiseling concrete
Soon it was time for surgery to remove the tumor.
During surgery, surgeons found that the tumor was wrapped around her aorta and both vessels that feed each kidney were encased in the tumor. One vessel that feeds her lower bowel was also wrapped in the tumor.
During the 17 1/2- hour procedure, those in the surgery room were also surprised because the tumor was hard.
“It took them 8 1/2 hours before the surgeon ever got the first piece of tumor out,” Lacy said. “The ICU nurses said the tumor was so hard it was like chiseling concrete.”
But, through persistence the surgeon removed 95 percent of the tumor.
“He is world renowned,” Joey said. “All he does is surgeries. It took him 17 1/2 hours to do the surgery. That is not pre-op, that’s not recovery. That is her opened up. All together they we were there at 6 a.m., and we got to see her again at 2 o’clock in the morning.”
After the fact, the Bryans were told the surgeon never turned his back to Lilly-Ann during the surgery. He never grabbed a bite to eat or drink.
“That is how dedicated and good he is,” Joey said.
The next morning Lilly-Anne was off the ventilator, but it took her approximately three weeks to recover.
Little did the Bryans know this was just the beginning of the fight. Their story continues in next week’s edition of The Concordia Sentinel.
