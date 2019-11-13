Only one Police Jury race is scheduled in Tensas Parish during the general election on Saturday.
The District 1 race ended in a tie for second during the October primary.
Johnny Daves led with 90 votes, but Larry Foster and Alex “Chip” Watson Jr. each received 88 votes.
All three candidates are from Newellton.
Tyler Brey with the Secretary of State’s office said all three candidates would be on the Nov. 16 ballot. In this case, the leading vote getter will be required to only have a plurality – not a majority – to win the election out right.
Brey said this situation had happened before in Louisiana – 11 times since 1987 -- including an alderman’s race in District 4 in Newellton in 2015.
During the primary in October, Sheriff Rickey Jones, Clerk of Court Christy Lee and Assessor Donna Randolph Ratcliff were each reelected.
