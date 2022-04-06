Automated license plate reader software and hardware along with photo speed enforcement may be coming to Clayton in the near future.
Board of Alderman introduced an ordinance Tuesday night that would allow the village and Emergent Enforcement Solutions (EES) to install two stations within Clayton’s corporate limits to catch speedsters.
EES provides software and hardware to automatically enforce speed limits through radar and color photographs, according to Russel Sarpy Sr., EES owner.
“The main thing is officer safety,” Sarpy said. “This makes it safer for the officer because this is 100 percent taken by laser and camera.”
If approved, the Louisiana-based company will take 40 percent of the proceeds from each ticket. Clayton will not be charged upfront for EES’s services.
“Fifty percent of something is better than 100 percent of nothing,” said Mayor Wilbert Washington. “At least we are getting a piece of the pie that we can still eat.”
An officer will have to man the radar. If current Chief of Police Bobby Madison is not available to run the radar, EES has given Clayton an option to provide an officer for an additional fee.
If the aldermen pass the ordinance, EES equipment will be set up on La Hwy 65 and La Hwy 425. “Entering photo enforced zone” signs will be posted in the areas warning travelers, Sarpy said.
According to Sarpy, a 40 to 50 percent reduction in speeding has occurred in other municipalities with EES’s equipment. A Waterproof traffic study found 17,000 vehicles traveled La Hwy 65 in a week.
Currently, Madison averaged six to seven traffic tickets a month, a number Alderwoman Michelle Bethea called “very low.”
“The old traditional way takes me sometimes 20 minutes to write a ticket,” Madison said. “With this system, it frees my time.”
Bethea, who voted against introducing the ordinance, said her main concern was if Madison was not present with the system, it would not be used.
“If he is out there four hours using our system, he is going to capture violations of however many cars that will pass through there,” Sarpy said. “That could be a month’s work in one day.”
According to the ordinance that was introduced, those speeding in a non-school zone six mph to 10 mph would be fined $180; 11 mph to 20 mph $190; 21 mph to 30 mph $210; and 31 mph to 100 plus mph $250.
Also according to the ordinance that was introduced, those speeding in a school zone six mph to 10 mph would be fined $200; 11 mph to 15 mph $210; 15 mph to 20 mph $220; and over 21 mph $260.
“We have got to do something about people flying through this town,” said Washington. “I’ve witnessed near misses that could’ve been fatal.”
Meanwhile, aldermen approved a list of buildings that are in disrepair and requested owners tear them down or clean the property up.
A property owned by the mayor topped the list of seven properties. Other properties included the corner of Davis and Boyd Street, intersection of La Hwy 65 and La Hwy 15, the corner of Smith and David street, a La Hwy 15 convenience store, and two properties on Miranda Drive.
Owners will be sent a request through certified mail. Upon receiving the mail, owners can attend the next alderman’s meeting to argue why the building should not be condemned.
“All of the buildings are in various states of disrepair and or collapse and have been unoccupied for multiple years,” the letter stated. “Their extreme states of disrepair or collapse make them a ‘grave public emergency where the condition of the building is such as to cause possible immediate loss or damage to person or property.”
Meanwhile, aldermen agreed to apply for approximately $1.5 million in second-round funding from the Water And Sewer Sector for major rehabilitation of Clayton’s sewer system.
The village’s sewer system has not passed Department of Environmental Quality inspection for years. With these possible improvements funded by various grants, Clayton’s sewer system will once again be operational.
If approved, funds will go for repairing the sewer plant, rehabilitation of sewer ponds, new aerators, and lift station repair.
“There is a lot of work that needs to be done,” Washington said.
