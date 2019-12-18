Six members of the Concordia Parish Police Jury representing more than 100 years of service attended their last regular meeting Monday night and offered their support to newly elected jurors.
A seventh member who also is completing his final term – Jerry Beatty of District 4A, who has served three terms – did not attend.
Only two members of the nine-person body – Adam Probst of District 3A and Joe Parker of District 1B – will begin new four-year terms in January. Both were re-elected this fall without opposition.
Two other jurors – Whest Shirley of District 3B and Red Tiffee of District 5B – opted not to seek re-election. Tiffee is completing his sixth term and Shirley his fourth.
Five jurors were defeated in their re-election bids.
“I think we all had one goal of making the parish a better place,” Shirley said at the close of the meeting Monday. He said he felt fortunate to have served with “fine Christian men” over the years.
Tiffee said he enjoyed serving and thought the Jury had accomplished many good things during his tenure.
District 1A’s Carey Cook has served longer than any other juror with eight terms.
“I am honored that the voters let me serve them,” he said. He said that although jurors have disagreed over the years that they continued to work together.
“I’m the hard headed one,” District 2 juror Willie Dunbar said, adding that the one thing he liked to do was “help people.” He said he also believed in supporting the employees of the Police Jury who daily represented the parish. Dunbar has served four terms.
District 5A’s Jimmy Jernigan, who is completing his fourth term, said that while jurors had differences of opinions there were “no cuss fights” and no one held a grudge. He said he thanked God daily for the opportunity serve.
Jury President Jimmy Wilkinson, completing his first term, said it was “an honor and pleasure” to serve. He said jurors have made “good decisions” and that many projects are advancing.
The outgoing jurors also expressed their appreciation to Jury Secretary-Treasurer Sandi Burley, Road Superintendent Tony Guillory and employees.
Burley presented each a plaque in appreciation to each outgoing juror.
Emerson Slain of Ferriday, who worked with the Jury on the Washington Heights sewer project, thanked jurors for their service.
Probst of District 3A also expressed his appreciastion, noting that during his first term in office he “learned a lot” from the departing jurors.
Cooke urged members of the new Jury taking office next month to “work together.” All of the outgoing jurors additionally pledged their assistance to the new jurors if needed.
The makeup of the newly elected Police Jury will be as follows:
District 1A: Maurice Bachus.
District 1B: Joe Parker.
District 2: Willie “Bill” Yearby.
District 3A: Adam Probst.
District 3B: Scottie Whittington.
District 4A: Genesia Allen.
District 4B: Gary Wayne Neal.
District 5A: Collin Edwards.
District 5B: Brad Adams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.