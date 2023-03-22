An overdose was the official cause of the Feb. 16 death of a Ferriday female, according to a state toxicology report. The victim’s mother and boyfriend were charged in relation to the incident.
According to Concordia Parish Coroner Dennis LaRavia, fentanyl was named as one of the drugs in the report.
“She had enough fentanyl in her system to kill five other people,” LaRavia said. “Most people do not know how dangerous this drug is. It is deadly.”
The victim’s mother, Jodi Lambert, and the victim’s boyfriend, Thomas Reams, both of Ferriday, were on the scene. In a later search of their home and vehicle, Concordia Parish Sheriff deputies discovered narcotics and weapons.
According to witnesses, the female went into Ferriday U-Pak convenience store bathroom, returned to her car where she began having seizures. One person nearby performed CPR before emergency personnel arrived.
The victim was revived and sent to Trinity Medical where it was discovered she overdosed on narcotics. She died at the hospital.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office charged Lambert, 51, with possession of a schedule II drug with intent, possession of a scheduled II drug, possession of a schedule I drug with intent, possession of a schedule III drug, possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
Also, Reams, 63, was charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule II drug with intent, possession of a schedule I drug with intent, possession of a schedule III drug and possession of a stolen firearm.
Lambert and Reams were given $65,000 bonds on Feb. 22 by Judge John Crigler.
Unfortunately, fentanyl is ravaging communities across America. To combat the spread of the drug, Sen. John Kennedy introduced on March 21 the Fairness in Fentanyl Sentencing Act of 223 to crack down on fentanyl trafficking by lowering the threshold required for minimum sentencing in light of the drug’s potency relative to other substances.
“Fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin,” Kennedy said. “It’s killing Americans, and the justice system needs to make sure that the criminals who are blanketing our communities with fentanyl get sentenced appropriately. The Fairness in Fentanyl Sentencing Act would bring justice to the Louisiana families who have lost loved ones to this scourge.”
In a similar action, State Rep. John Stefanski filed legislation last week to provide severe penalties for the distribution of fentanyl.
If Stefanski’s measure is passed, anyone convicted of possessing more than 28 grams of fentanyl would be sentenced to prison for life without parole. Under House Bill 90, penalties for possession of less than one ounce would remain five to 40 years in prison with fines up to $50,000.
“The fentanyl crisis Louisiana is fighting knowns no zip code, it knows no social class, gender or age,” Stefanski said. “This toxic poison is stealing the lives of thousands of innocent Louisianans. It’s time that the consequences for creating and distributing fentanyl matches the violent damages it causes.”
