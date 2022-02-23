Two major Miss-Lou events, Krewe of Vidal Mardi Gras parade and Cruising For A Cure, are scheduled in the upcoming weeks.
The Krewe of Vidal Mardi Gras parade will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. with Rep. C. Travis Johnson serving as Grand Marshall.
Organizer Cassandra Lynch said she has received a lot of attention and participants in the last couple of weeks.
“This is going to be something fun, respectful and safe,” Lynch said, describing parade festivities.
The parade will feature floats, atvs, horses, antique vehicles and marching bands.
According to Lynch there is still time for groups to participate in the parade which starts at Vidalia Upper Elementary and runs down Carter Street.
“The parade is only as big as the people who come. I’m asking everybody to consider participating and bring your beads and candy,” Lynch said.
Cruising For A Cure
The Eighth Annual Cruising For A Cure Relay for Life Open Car Show will be held Saturday, March 5 on the Vidalia Riverfront.
Organizer Dusty Oaks said this year’s event promises to be one of the biggest ever.
“Last year we had 167 cars, and this year we’re expecting 475,” Oaks said. “We’ve got corvette clubs from Mississippi and Baton Rouge, Mustang club from Mississippi and some clubs from Texas.”
The car show starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. with the awards presentation.
There will be food vendors, a 50/50 drawing, silent auction, car who shirts, bingo and more.
The famous Idaho Potato Truck will also make an appearance.
The truck was built by Chris Schofield and Sharolyn Spruce, along with a few specialized contractors in Weiser, Idaho. It took them over a year to build and perfect the world's largest potato on wheels.
The cars will cruise Cross St. In Vidalia Friday to pass by Oaks’ father-in-law, classic car enthusiast Roy Rushing, and then will gather at Sonic in Vidalia from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
