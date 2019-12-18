Ferriday High's state championship football team will be honored with a celebration parade Saturday, Dec. 28, beginning at noon in Ferriday.
"A lot of times we are hard on ourselves here," said Ferriday Mayor Sherrie McMahon, who taught at Ferriday eighth-grade in 1975, at the junior high in 1977 and at Ferriday High from 1980-96, while also serving as cheerleader sponsor. "We needed this perk-up. These young men and coaches gave us something to where I don't know if we can ever thank them. But we're going to do our best."
The parade will begin at noon at Ferriday High School and end at Haney's Big House on First Street.
A tailgating party with a disc jockey will be held at Haney's.
The Ferriday Trojans captured their first state championship and the first for Ferriday High since 1956 as the Trojans routed Many 56-17 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Friday night.
"This is big for the town, kids, staff and community," said Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith. "This is something we can hang our hats on the rest of our lives."
Ferriday finished with 521 offensive yards and 21 first downs. The Junkyard Dog defense allowed only 218 yards, with 50 of those yards coming on Many's first drive of the game.
"I can't explain how hard these kids worked all year round," Smith said. "They put in the work and reaped the benefits."
Ferriday lost to John Curtis 23-7 in the 1984 Class 2A state championship game in its only other Superdome appearance.
Ferriday High's Bulldogs won four straight championships from 1953-56. Those teams did not lose a contest for 54 straight games, which is still a state record.
McMahon said she was glad to see several members of the 1984 team that lost to John Curtis in the Superdome in a state title game.
"This was a bit of redemption," McMahon said. "It dawned on some of us that the last state championship at Ferriday High was in '56. And that's how many points our team scored in the championship game. It seemed only right."
