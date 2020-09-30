The Concordia Parish Police Jury passed a resolution Monday night certifying that bridges owned or maintained by the parish have been inspected and are in accordance with National Bridge Inspection Standards.
The certification period was from October 1, 2019, to September 30, 2020.
According to the resolution, the Jury has the responsibility “to inspect, rate and load post those bridges under the authority of Concordia Parish in accordance with those standards delegated by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to Concordia Parish.”
The resolution notes that all inspections have been made and “structurally analyzed and rated by the Parish as to the safe load capacity in accordance with ASSHTO (American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials) Manual for Maintenance Inspection of Bridges. The load posting information that has been determined by the LA DOTD for all bridges where the maximum legal load under Louisiana State Law exceeds the load permitted under the operation rating as determined above has been critically reviewed by the Parish Load posting information has been updated by the parish to reflect all structural changes, any obsolete structural rating or any missing structural ratings.
“All parish owned or maintained bridges which require load posting or closing are load posted or closed in accordance with the table in the DOTD Engineering Directives and Standards Manual Direction No. 1.1.1.8. All DOTD supplied load posting information concerning a bridge has been critically reviewed by the Parish Engineer prior to load posting.”
Bridges on the list are on the following roads:
Wild Cow Bayou, Passman, D.A. Biglane, Wild Cow Bayou, Bodark, Passman, Boggy Bayou, Dan Howard, Poole, Temple, John Williamson, Vidalia Canal, Bayou Cocodrie, and Yackey.
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.