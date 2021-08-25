LSU AgCenter Extension Associate Kylie Miller said the harvest is underway in the parish with corn harvest nearing completion.
Miller said corn growers “are very happy with their corn yields this year. Right now, everyone is working hard to get their corn out as fast as possible.”
Rainfall “has been hit or miss in the parish, but I would estimate that the corn harvest is about 70 percent completed.”
She said that due to weather challenges at planting, the “age of the soybean crop is really spread out. We have younger beans and some growers beginning to harvest this week.”
The cotton crop is also “behind this year, which is not a place we like to be due to the potential for damaging weather.”
Cattle producers “have had a hard time battling armyworms in pastures. Many pastures have been treated several times this summer.”
Additionally, Miller said, “I would like to remind drivers that this year growers are having to make many tough management decisions. Let us help them out by sharing the highway and being patient drivers. While we may not personally consume these crops as food, we do however use it to feed the livestock we do consume.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.