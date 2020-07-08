From June 30 to July 5, the Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) received eight new verified COVID-19 cases for Concordia Parish.
This makes a total of 126 positive COVID-19 cases reported for Concordia Parish, according to OHSEP.
The newest cases include:
15-year-old African American female, tested on June 29 at unknown test location, on 14-day quarantine at her residence.
35-year-old African American female, tested June 29 at unknown test location, on 14-day quarantine at her residence.
39-year-old Caucasian male, tested on June 29 at Riverland Medical Center, on a 14-day quarantine at his residence.
40-year-old Caucasian male, tested on June 29 at Riverland Medical Center, on a 14-day quarantine at his residence.
52-year-old Caucasian female, tested on June 24 at SouthStar Urgent Care, on a 14-day quarantine at her residence.
43-year-old African American male, tested July 3 at unknown test location, status of patient unknown at this time.
Unknown age African American female, tested on July 3 at unknown test location, status of patient unknown at this time.
37-year-old African American male tested on July 3 at unknown test location. status of patient unknown at this time.
OHSEP reports of the total cases, 98 are African American, 26 Caucasian and two Hispanic.
Eighty cases are female and 46 male.
There are 41 active cases, 77 inactive cases and there have been eight deaths reported.
Four patients are under the age of 20 while nine are in their 80s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.