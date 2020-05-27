The Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) announced a new confirmed COVID-19 case for the parish on Sunday, May 24.
This makes a total of 83 cases.
The new patient is a 53-year-old Caucasian female.
Active cases in the parish total 35 while inactive cases total 42.
There have been six deaths.
A breakdown in parish cases shows 66 are African American, 15 Caucasian and two Hispanic.
Of the total, 51 are female and 32 are male.
Additionally, OHSEP reported several “positive COVID-19 cases where the patient has recovered, tested negative, and has contracted the virus a second time. There has also been several cases where employers have set up testing for their employees and someone that was asymptomatic (not showing any signs of illness such as fever, not feeling well, etc.) was positive for the COVID-19 virus.
