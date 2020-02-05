A background on drainage issues in the parish and plans for the future were discussed Tuesday night during a special meeting of the Concordia Parish Police Jury.
Bill Beasley, who heads the parish drainage committee, presented a slide presentation during which he outlined the problems and also suggested possible solutions.
The meeting was held at the Vidalia Town Hall and held primarily to provide the seven newly elected police jurors who took office last month an overview of the parish’s drainage system.
District 21 Rep. Travis Johnson and other local officials as well as citizens attended the meeting.
Beasley said the parish is flat, bordered by four rivers and experienced a change in drainage following construction of the ring levee in the 1950s.
Another major change came through land clearing for farming.
He said in the 1960 there were 389,328 acres of timberland in the parish but due to land clearing for farming, timber acreage decreased 56 percent to 170,174 acres, a reduction of 218,585 acres.
Added to that, he said farmers prepare their land to drain in 24 hours.
Additionally, Cocodrie Bayou, which is the major north-south drainage artery, is filled with sediment but work to improve that situation is restricted for various reasons.
All of these factors “overload” the drainage system, Beasley said.
The Brushy Bayou Drainage Project, which is currently underway, is expected to improve drainage but more work is needed, according to Beasley.
He outlined the drainage improvement projects as follows:
Projects to improve flow to the pumping station:
1. Remove sediment/trees in Cocodrie Bayou at the mouth of the Vidalia Canal.
2. Remove/kill vegetation in Cross Bayou from southern boundary of Bayou Cocodrie NWR to power line crossing about 400 yards.
3. Remove vegetation/trees along Cross Bayou south of Highway 84 with track hoe about 700 yards.
4. After completing above Items #1-#3, do an engineering study on rock pile in Cross Bayou to determine if it is restricting flow.
5. South of Highway 565 (Deer Park) connect existing canals together to improve flow to Cocodrie Bayou north of the pumping station.
Alternate drainage projects:
1. Complete Brushy Bayou drainage structure and bridge by August 2021.
2. Have Fifth Louisiana Levee District fully open the manual gate in the Little Tensas Bayou to improve flow. Work with Tensas Parish Policy Jury to improve flow from the manual gate to Highway 65.
3. Develop plans and secure funds to drain Lake St. John north through Little Tensas Bayou.
a. Install 60" manual slide gate northeast of Highway 569 to prevent flow into Lake St. John
4. Develop plans to improve flow through existing outlets between Dumbarton and Indian Village Road. Have LA DOTD repair culverts at Clayton Baptist Church.
5. Develop plans, secure funds and permits to install an outlet through the levee to drain Buckner Bayou to Fletchers Lake.
