Concordia Parish’s population dropped 7.5 percent during the past decade to 18,687.
That’s a loss of 1,563 residents from 2010, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau released on August 12.
Information collected will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and is also will be used to adjust or redraw electoral districts based on where populations have increased or decreased.
The U.S. Census Bureau will have another data release Sept. 30 when it will release the same data in easier-to-use formats.
“We are excited to reach this milestone of delivering the first detailed statistics from the 2020 Census,” said acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin. “We appreciate the public’s patience as Census Bureau staff worked diligently to process these data and ensure it meets our quality standards."
Census data showed 58.3 percent of Concordia Parish is white, and 39.8 percent black. The Hispanic population makes up 1.7 percent of the population and only one percent includes two or more races. Asian residents number .4 percent while American Indian’s are .5 percent of the population.
More than 23 percent are juveniles under 18 in Concordia Parish and nearly 18 percent are persons 65 years and over. Children under the age of five make of 6.5 percent of people in Concordia Parish.
Nearly half of Concordia Parish were females.
Eighty percent of people in Concordia Parish have a high school education but only 14 percent have a bachelor’s degree or higher, according to data. Seventy-three percent of Concordia Parish households have a computer with 64 percent have broadband subscriptions.
The median income in Concordia Parish is $32,500 with 27.5 percent living in poverty. Local employers number 347. They employ 3,805 individuals.
The vast majority of Louisiana parishes saw its populations decrease since the 2010 census. Only 19 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes saw its population increase or stay the same in the past decade.
Tensas Parish saw the largest decrease in population, losing 21 percent with a population of 4,147.
Regionally, Richland Parish, with 20,043 residents, lost 3.3 percent or 682 people since the 2010 Census data. To the south, Catahoula Parish took a big dip, losing 14.4 percent or 1,501 residents. Census counters number Catahoula Parish residents at 8,906.
Franklin Parish lost 4.8 percent or 993 residents for a total of 19,774 people.
Caldwell Parish dropped 487 people or 4.8 percent for a total of 9,645 residents.
Ouachita Parish, ranked eighth most populated parish, saw a gain of 4.3 percent or 6,648 people bringing its total population to 160,368 people.
Five other parishes lost more than 15 percent of their populations: Cameron, Claiborne, Madison, Red River and West Carroll.
Statewide, Louisiana has approximately 4.657 million people, gaining 2.7 percent or 124.385 residents. There were approximately two million housing units, up 5.5 percent, according to the U.S. Census.
National county and metro area highlights:
The largest county in the United States in 2020 remains Los Angeles County with over 10 million people.
-- The largest city (incorporated place) in the United States in 2020 remains New York with 8.8 million people.
-- 312 of the 384 U.S. metro areas gained population between 2010 and 2020.
-- The fastest-growing U.S. metro area between the 2010 Census and 2020 Census was The Villages, FL, which grew 39 percent from about 93,000 people to about 130,000 people.
-- 72 U.S. metro areas lost population from the 2010 Census to the 2020 Census. The U.S. metro areas with the largest percentage declines were Pine Bluff, AR, and Danville, IL, at -12.5 percent and -9.1 percent, respectively.
National race and ethnicity highlights:
-- The White population remained the largest race or ethnicity group in the United States, with 204.3 million people identifying as White alone. Overall, 235.4 million people reported White alone or in combination with another group. However, the White alone population decreased by 8.6 percent since 2010.
-- The Two or More Races population (also referred to as the Multiracial population) has changed considerably since 2010. The Multiracial population was measured at 9 million people in 2010 and is now 33.8 million people in 2020, a 276% increase.
-- The “in combination” multiracial populations for all race groups accounted for most of the overall changes in each racial category.
-- All of the race alone or in combination groups experienced increases. The Some Other Race alone or in combination group (49.9 million) increased 129%, surpassing the Black or African American population (46.9 million) as the second-largest race alone or in combination group.
-- The next largest racial populations were the Asian alone or in combination group (24 million), the American Indian and Alaska Native alone or in combination group (9.7 million), and the Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone or in combination group (1.6 million).
-- The Hispanic or Latino population, which includes people of any race, was 62.1 million in 2020. The Hispanic or Latino population grew 23 percent, while the population that was not of Hispanic or Latino origin grew 4.3 percent since 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.