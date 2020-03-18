The Concordia Parish Tax Sale has been set for Thursday, June 4th 10 a.m. at the courthouse in Vidalia, Room #2, which is the Police Jury courtroom.
According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, registration will from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Tax Collector’s Office, Room 6. Certified letters will be sent out in an effort to get people to come in and pay.
CPSO Chief Tax Deputy Cyndie Dillon said fees would begin to be applied “as we prepare for the Tax Sale. We don’t want any of our people to have to pay more than they have to.
“Secondly, we really don’t want any properties going to the Tax Sale at all. This poses unneeded and unwanted financial burdens on the public, as well as a lot of extra work on our tax department. We would greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation in this matter.
“We still have about 600 immovables to be collected at this time. If the residents of the parish aren’t sure if they’ve paid their taxes, they are welcome to give us a call and we will look it up for them.”
