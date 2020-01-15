Joe Parker was elected president and Adam Probst vice-president of the Concordia Parish Police Jury Tuesday night during the first meeting of 2020.
Both Parker, of District 1B, and Probst, of District 3A, are the only two incumbents returning for new four-year terms; the other seven are newly elected.
No other nominations were made for the posts.
Clerk of Court Clyde Ray Webber opened the meeting and then called for the election of officers. Once done, he turned the meeting over to Parker, who expressed his appreciation to other jurors for their support.
He said the Jury had several projects that needed to be completed during the next four years.
“This is not a one-man show,” Parker said, noting that all jurors “had to be on the same page” and “above board” in handling the parish’s business.
New jurors attended their first meeting were Willie Bill Yearby of District 2, Scottie Whittington of District 3B, Genesia Allen of District 4A, Gary Neal of District 4B, Collin Edwards of District 5A and Brad Adams of District 5B.
Maurice Bacchus of District 1A did not attend Monday’s meeting.
Sandi Burley was re-elected secretary-treasurer on a 7-1 vote. Allen cast the lone no vote after asking that the matter be tabled. She said she wanted to know more about Burley’s duties.
Parker praised Burley’s work.
As the thunder rumbled and the rain poured outside, Yearby and others attending the meeting asked several questions concerning parishwide drainage
Bill Beasley, who had chaired the parish’s drainage committee without compensation for years, said he wanted to meet with jurors and others interested in drainage in the next few days. He said he would outline the parish’s drainage situation and discuss the multi-million dollar Brushy Bayou Project designed to improve drainage.
He said he also has other ideas and suggestions for drainage improvements.
In other business, committee members were assigned for the following Jury committees:
Finance, Economic Development, and IT: Adam Probst (chair), Maurice Bachus, Brad Adams.
Courthouse, Hospital, Airport, Recreation and Waterways: Collin Edwards (chair), Gary Neal, Scottie Whittington.
Personnel, Policy, Insurance, Taxes, and Licenses: Brad Adams (chair), Adam Probst, Genesia Allen.
Public Works, Solid Waste, Water, Fire and Sewerage: Gary Neal (chair), Willie Bill Yearby, Scottie Whittington.
Grants and Special Projects: Maurice Bachus (chair), Adam Probst, Gary Neal.
Boards and Committees: Genesia Allen (chair), Willie Bill Yearby, Collin Edwards.
