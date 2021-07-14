Newly-named Vidalia United Methodist Church pastor Rev. Dr. Steve McDonald heard an insistent knock on his door at 5:15 a.m. Sunday morning while he was drinking coffee on his back porch in the parsonage behind the church.
He was preparing for his second service at the church.
“I was told the building was on fire,” McDonald told Louisiana Now, a podcast by Louisiana Conference of The United Methodist Church on Sunday.
McDonald said he and church members are looking to rebuild and use the fire as an opportunity to start all over again.
“The congregation is OK,” McDonald said. “The building is gone and with a lot of people’s treasured memories. But it’s a building. And while our members had a very good reason to miss church Sunday, that is only good for one Sunday.
“We will meet again next Sunday. I’m not sure where yet. Our church council is scheduled to meet Tuesday at the parsonage.”
Vidalia Fire Chief Johnny Evans said the fire was coming through the roof and the ceiling was coming down by the time they arrived at around 5:15 a.m.
Evans said the state fire marshal was at the scene on Monday.
“He was going to look at some of the neighbors’ security cameras and see if he can see when the fire started and where,” Evans said.
McDonald also serves Sevier Methodist Church in Ferriday and Jonesville United Methodist Church.
“We were graciously blessed to have the bishop and district superintendent at the service,” McDonald said. “We renewed our resolve to be faithful and responsible and do our very best to embody the body of Christ.”
McDonald is a former district superintendent in Mississippi.
He received a call about taking the position in Vidalia, Ferriday and Jonesville.
“At the behest of my wife and daughter, we took a look at it,” McDonald said. “We felt like God was leading us here. It is not something we ever imagined doing. But we love it here.”
McDonald expressed his appreciation to the Vidalia Fire Department.
“Not only did they keep the damage to a minimum, but they protected all the surrounding houses, including the parsonage, which certainly would have gone up without their hard work,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.