Concordia PAWS Rescue Shelter needs help from its elected officials and parish residents.
This was the plea from the shelter’s volunteers Monday night at a Police Jury meeting. According to Donna Jones, the organization’s spokeswoman, PAWS was in desperate need of funds, a new shelter and more volunteers.
The PAWS Shelter has been operating at their First Street facility in Ferriday for six years and is currently housing 47 dogs.
“These dogs are not ours,” said Jones. “We’ve just taken on the responsibility because there is really nobody else to step up. These ladies are doing a great job, but it is getting to the time where we need to ask for a little help.”
Specifically, Dianna Watson, treasurer for Concordia PAWS Rescue Shelter, listed four items that were needed: a new shelter, holding facility for confiscated dogs, an annual control officer and funding.
Watson also pleaded for shelter volunteers, an additional paid staff member, a committee to address animal control and Police Jury reimbursement for some of the expenses.
“These ladies are in their 70’s,” Watson said. “They cannot keep doing this alone. We have to have some help from the parish to keep this going.”
Police Jury President Collin Edwards asked PAWS members to provide a list of bills and cost of a potential employee. Police Jury members also will look into a possible cooperative endeavor agreement with PAWS.
“We can’t do it alone anymore,” Jones said. “We need some help. We need some support. What we are lacking right now is financial support, structure and operational costs and that is where the Police Jury comes in.”
Louisiana law (La. Rev. Stat. 3:2773) imposes an enforcement duty on law enforcement, which then triggers the parish’s duty to provide a pound.
The law goes on to say, “Each parish shall provide suitable shelters or facilities for dogs seized under the provisions of this Part. Acts 2003, No. 133, §1, eff. May 28, 2003.”
Watson and Jones acknowledged the process of caring and housing a rescue dog is expensive and strenuous.
When PAWS receives a dog, volunteers immediately bath it and assess its health.
After bathing and assessing their health, PAWS volunteers socialize them and gain the dog’s trust. They are fed twice a day with daily trips to play lots which are fenced in behind the facility. Dogs are also spayed and neutered, receive rabies shots along with being heart worm tested.
Dogs are assessed for adoption but some are never ready due to experiences with their former owners. Since they are a no-kill shelter, those dogs remain at PAWS.
PAWS is a nonprofit 501(c) 3 and can accept donations from the public, according to Watson. The shelter accepts money, dog food, dog toys, blankets and household cleaning supplies. For more information about how to donate, go to PAWS Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Sandi Burley, secretary/treasurer for Police Jury, went over open grants with jurors including the Concordia sewer renovation and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster recovery grants.
