Can you be afraid and joyful at the same time?
Consider the following statements. I am joyful and afraid to go to the doctor. I am joyful and afraid to start a new job. I am joyful and afraid to meet new people. I am joyful and afraid to move. I am joyful and afraid to forgive.
Because of Easter, you can be joyful and afraid at the same time.
I remember anticipating the birth of our first born, a beautiful girl. The nursery room was freshly painted, decorated, and furnished.
The time had come for us to head to the hospital. We triple checked to make sure everything was prepared. We even had a song picked out to play during the delivery. Anna Grace would have her very own “walk out” song playing as she made her grand entrance.
I paced around the hospital a nervous wreck. I was afraid of the unknowns, the what ifs, and the weightiness of becoming a dad. I watched my wife like a hawk as she valiantly endured contractions and large needles (she passes out at the sight of needles and blood). She was so brave.
I was positioned at her shoulders during the delivery to hold her hand and give her comfort. My wife was holding my hand.
She was fine.
I was terrified.
She delivered our sweet Anna Grace into the hands of the doctor and then the moment I will never forget.
The doctor placed Anna Grace into my trembling hands.
As I held her in my arms an incredible joy filled my terrified body. Those who saw me say my face lit up the room with an amazing joyful glow. I smiled for hours. I remember my face hurting because my smile was so big. I was joyful and afraid. Poor Anna Grace was just naked and afraid.
Consider with me this verse from Easter morning:
“So they departed quickly from the tomb with fear and great joy, and ran to tell his disciples.” Matthew 28:8
Early on Sunday morning, the women came to the tomb where Jesus was buried. They were sad, afraid and brokenhearted. They were met at the tomb by trembling soldiers and a very intimidating appearing angel. Can you imagine these women encountering brave soldiers who are trained to fight off enemies, but instead they are paralyzed with fear.
The soldiers were motionless and could not speak, so the angel spoke up before the women could run away or pass out.
“Do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified. He is not here, for he has risen, as he said. Come, see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples that he has risen from the dead.” Matthew 28:5-7
The women did not hang around long. They departed quickly with fear and great joy. The first to hear the good news about Jesus’ resurrection experienced what all believers will experience while on this earth, being joyful and afraid.
While on this earth, all people (including Jesus’ followers) will go through events in life that cause us to be afraid. Financial struggles, medical issues, rejection, death of loved ones, broken relationships, and all kinds of fears. But followers of Jesus who trust in the power of the resurrection will also experience the greatest joy while being afraid.
“Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds…” James 1:2
Jesus said, “I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulations. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” John 16:33
Being joyful and afraid is only possible because Jesus was resurrected. Once you experience salvation through Jesus Christ, the joy of being saved becomes greater than being afraid. Most people would say their greatest fear is to die. Jesus conquered our greatest fear when he died on the cruel cross of calvary and was resurrected.
John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
That word “perish” means to be spiritually dead because of your sin and separated from God for eternity in a place called hell.
But Romans 10:9-10 says, “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”
Followers of Jesus live life with a victory mindset that others do not have.
The Apostle Paul said, “So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light and momentary affliction is preparing us for an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison.” 2 Corinthians 2:16-17.
Christians are sometimes afraid, but we are full time joyful!
Because of Easter, one day we will not be afraid, only joyful.
Followers of Jesus also believe this world is not our home. Because of the resurrection we have a guarantee to one day spend an eternity with Jesus in heaven.
John wrote, “I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life.” 1 John 5:13.
Friends, If you live with the assurance of knowing you have eternal life, you can be certain that one day, in heaven, you will never be afraid again. Because of the resurrection, Jesus made a way for us to spend eternity in heaven with him in complete joy.
Jesus said, “These things I have spoken to you, that my joy may be in you, and that your joy may be full.” John 15:11
Our sweet daughter Anna Grace is now sixteen years old. At the age of five we found out she has a regressive terminal illness. My wife Leigh Ann and I live in pain. We would be lying if we said we were not afraid. But we have a joy because of Jesus that is greater than our fears and pain. We look forward to heaven where our daughter Anna Grace will be healed, and we will experience perfect joy without being afraid.
Thank you, Jesus!
