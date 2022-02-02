Two candidates for Concordia Parish School Board District 5, Place B seat have qualified for the March 26 Open Municipal Primary Election.
“Nicky” Pere, from Monterey, and Matthew Taunton, from Jonesville, both male Republicans, have qualified.
The election is for the seat formerly filled by John Bostic who is retiring. Pere was officially sworn in to fill the seat until the March 26 election.
Meanwhile, deadline to register to vote in person or by mail for the March 26 election is Feb. 23 while deadline to register through GeauxVote online registration system is March 5.
Early voting is March 12-19 (excluding Sunday, March 13) from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 22 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). Qualified voters can request an absentee ballot online through Louisiana Secretary of State voter portal or in writing through Franklin Parish’s Registrar of Voters office.
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is March 25 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
On election day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
In related news, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin recently announced that Louisiana will suspend its participation in the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), effective immediately.
The announcement comes amid concerns raised by citizens, government watchdog organizations and media reports about potential questionable funding sources and that possibly partisan actors may have access to ERIC network data for political purposes, potentially undermining voter confidence.
“When Louisiana joined ERIC under my predecessor, we did so under the impression that it would enhance the accuracy of our voter rolls and strengthen Louisiana’s election integrity. After reading about these allegations and speaking with election attorneys and experts, I have determined that it may no longer be in Louisiana’s best interests to participate in this organization,” Ardoin said.“It is vital that any legitimate allegation of voter fraud or possible misuse of our voters’ personal information is investigated. My job is to ensure that the data voters entrust to my office is protected. I look forward to ERIC’s swift response to these allegations.”
ERIC was founded in 2012 by seven states, including Colorado, Delaware, Maryland, Nevada, Utah, Virginia, Washington and the Pew Charitable Trusts. It has since grown to include 30 states and the District of Columbia. Louisiana joined the organization in 2014.
