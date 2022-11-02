Piggin’ Whiskey was named grand champion at the inaugural Vidalia Police Department Back The Blue Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) Barbecue Cook Off held Oct. 29.
The team, made up of duo Brent Williams and Curtis Hefley, cooked their winning dishes on drum smokers designed to cook hot and fast.
“We like to sleep,” Williams said explaining the reason for the drums. Their brisket, which normally takes the longest, was not put on until 6 a.m.
Along with being named grand champions, Piggin’ Whisky took home second place in chicken, ribs and pork and fourth place in brisket.
When asked how to barbecue a good brisket, Williams answered, “It’s a lot of things. Proper doneness is what the judges are primarily looking for. We call it a ‘doneness contest.’ All of these guys are using the same basic seasoning - salt, pepper, garlic rub with a little barbecue sauce on it.”
Piggin’ Whiskey, who has been competing since 2015, said competing was a passion of theirs and “hearing your name called on stage is a rush, and it is addictive,” Williams said.
During the contest 22 teams battled for the top prize on a rainy morning that gave way to clear skies. Contestants for the event were local as well as regional. Along with the KCSB barbecue competition, the event held a car show.
Reserve grand champion for VPD Back The Blue KCBS Barbecue Cook Off was Big D’s BBQ, third overall went to Fire Dance, fourth overall was Kith n’ Kin and fifth overall was Second Hand Smoke.
Kith n’ Kin is a team from Tennessee and is made up of husband and wife, David and Joel Bowen.
David said barbecue competitions were very social and a way everyone can participate. This is the 17th year of competition for the couple.
“It’s a way that old, overweight guys can still complete,” he said, laughing. “It’s fun. We have a good community of people out here and meet a lot of good people.”
Pickin’ and Grillin’ won first place in the pork division. The team has been cooking together for 10 years and compete in approximately eight competitions a year.
Cooking starts the night before around 9 p.m. and does not stop until the meat is done for the team.
“There are worse things you can waste your money on than a BBQ contest,” Frank Boone, with Pickin’ and Grillin’, said.
Boone, while saucing his ribs up, explained what made for a good rib.
“You want it to be tender and want it to have flavor all the way to the bone,” Boone said. “You don’t want it to fall completely off the bone. You want to have a bite and pull to it. The correct tenderness for the KSBS judges is a chew and a mushroom bite off the bone. It’s pretty tricky especially when it is raining.”
Organizers of the Back The Blue KCBS Barbecue Cook Off started planning for the event a year ago, according to Ann Westmoreland Goeggle, an event organizer.
“Our goal is to make it bigger and better,” Goeggle said. “BBQ is real close to my heart. My dad used to compete, and I was much a daddy’s girl. The cause for this is the best - getting presents for kids who otherwise wouldn’t get presents.”
Proceeds from the event help with funding VPD’s Shop With A Cop. The organization buys Christmas presents for Vidalia underprivileged children each year. Policemen pick the children up, go shopping and eat breakfast or lunch with them.
“We’re not going to turn a kid away, but (the cost) does add up pretty quick,” said Brenna Middleton, with VPD. ”We like to spend around $200 but it depends on each kid and the amount of kids at the home.”
To make a donation, interested people may call VPD at (318) 336-5254.
“The more donations we have the more kids we can help,” Middleton said. “We are grateful that the local people and the people out of town have come to this competition. We hope they come back next year.”
KCBS is a competitive cooking organization based in Kansas City, Missouri, famous for Kansas City BBQ. It is the largest competitive barbecue organization in the world, with more than 15,000 members.
According to Goeggle, judges are trained by KCBS officials and judging is done by a double-blind system.
Winners of a 2022 Vidalia Police Department Back The Blue KCBS Barbecue Cook Off were:
Grand Champion: Piggin’ Whiskey
Reserve Grand Champion: Big D’s BBQ
3rd Overall: Fire Dancer
4th Overall: Kith n’ Kin
5th: 2nd Hand Smoke
Chicken
1st Place: Kith n’ Kin
2nd Place: Piggin’ Whiskey
3rd Place: Fire Dancer
4th Place: Rankin County BBQ
5th Place: Grill Team Six
Rib
1st Place: McDonald Collision
2nd Place: Piggin’ Whiskey
3rd Place: Rankin County BBQ
4th Place: Glamping Grillers
5th Place: Big D’s BBQ
Pork
1st Place: Pickin’ And Grillin’
2nd Place: Piggin’ Whiskey
3rd Place: Big D’s BBQ
4th Place: East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Cook Team
5th Place: 2nd Hand Smoke
Brisket
1st Place: Fire Dancer
2nd Place: Glamping Grillers
3rd Place: Big D’s BBQ
4th Place: Piggin’ Whiskey
5th Place: 2nd Hand Smoke
