Ferriday police are still investigating a homicide reported early Monday on Alabama Avenue in Ferriday.
Police Chief Bo Stevens said officers responded to a call that shots had been fired around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.
Upon arriving at the scene, he said officers found Tonya Campbell, 52, deceased with a single gunshot wound in her chest and contusion on the side of her head, he said.
Stevens said the husband of the victim, Richard Martin, 53, was apprehended. He is facing a second-degree murder charge and currently has no bond set.
The incident remains under investigation, said Stevens, who thanked the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, which responded to the incident and assisted with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.