Did a police juror overstep his authority by recently removing a garbage bin from private property?
David Cooley, whose garbage bin was taken by a parish truck, quizzed Concordia Parish Police Jury members Monday night about their jurisdiction in the matter.
Cooley, who rents the property where the bin in question is located, said Police Jury member Scottie Whittington “singled out” the residence and instructed a parish employee to pick the container up.
When Whitney Gordon, the property’s resident, came home last week and noticed the container gone she contacted Cooley. According to Cooley, he contacted the Police Jury, but they did not know where the can was.
Neighborhood security camera footage showed a different story. Video showed a parish truck picking the garbage bin up. Upon viewing the footage, Cooley spoke to Whittington and another Police Jury employee, and the duo said the bin had been destroyed.
Cooley then filed a complaint with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) and spoke with an attorney. After speaking with CPSO, the garbage container “showed back up” after missing several days.
“As I told the sheriff, a member of the Police Jury believes they have the right and the authority to decide what people can have in their yard and steal, and I was told at one time it was destroyed,” Cooley said. “After the sheriff got involved that all changed and all of a sudden they found it.”
Cooley went on to say, a police juror “does not have the right” to call and request parish employees to “go get this guy’s property which is what appears to have happened.”
Cooley said there are multiple trash bins located “up and down” the road where his property is located.
“Not sure why mine was singled out to be cleaned, but it was” Cooley said. “If you look up and down the parish, they have graffiti on them, been painted, cut, been run over by vehicles, but they are all sitting in somebody’s yard.”
According to Cooley, his bin has no damage or graffiti and was off of the road, but upon talking to Whittington was informed the bin was on “state property.”
“I don’t see where the state owns the property,” Cooley said.
Meanwhile, Gordon bought an additional bin before the previous container was brought back.
“She picked up extra hours, trying to make enough money to get this back,” Cooley said.
Whittington responded, saying Cooley’s dumpster had a history of being full of trash.
“When Waste Pro quit picking up our trash, I took a dump trailer and ran Moose Lodge, Eagle and Round Tree roads with my time, my trailer and my truck, and I put trash in that trailer and hauled it to Hwy 15,” Whittington said. “That particular dumpster in front of your house was full of trash, and I told Ms Gordon I can remember that dumpster by picking up its trash. She said, ‘Yes, it had been full since we moved in.’ I got a picture of what it looked like Monday when it was picked up.”
Police Jury President Collin Edwards said photographs were taken of the bin full of trash.
“I do know they had some photographs of it,” said Police Jury President Collins Edwards. “I know they picked up trash and out of the ditch right there. Whenever Adam let me in on the situation, I contacted the superintendent, and he found the container. I said how about just wash it out and take it back. I also called the sheriff.”
“This is really a problem we have been looking at,” Edwards added. “Parish ordinance says trash has to be in a bag. When you get to a point where trash is falling out in the road, that’s an issue.”
Cooley said the police juror’s action “implicated everybody on this board as well as the people working at the barn. This is criminal behavior.”
“Sounds silly being up here talking about a trash bin, but to me the Police Jury does not have the right to go on my property,” Cooley said. “They definitely don’t have the right to go steal it and destroy it.”
Additionally, Sen. Glen Womack told the Police Jury it had received $150,000 grant to go toward highways and drainage, announced Collins.
Also, Cathy Darden will fill in as Police Jury secretary/treasurer until one can be hired, said Police Jury member Joseph Parker, Sr. Personnel Committee members are scheduled to re-interview two candidates for the job. Darden will train the person hired for the position.
Darden has held the Tensas Parish Police Jury secretary / treasurer position.
The new employee will replace Sandi Burley, who resigned as secretary/treasurer after she was hired by Syrah Technologies as an administrative assistant.
