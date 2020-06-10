The Concordia Parish Police Jury approved millages for the 2020 tax roll during its regular meeting Monday night.
Millages approved were as follows:
General Alimony, 2.25 mills.
Library, 8.41 mills.
Health Unit, 1.79 mills.
Drainage Works/Buildings, 9.90 mills.
Council on Aging, 3.96 mills.
Concordia Assessor Jerry Clark said 2020 is a reassessment year requiring that all property subject to taxation be reappraised and valued. Reassessment comes at least every four years, the last being in 2016.
Reassessment may affect the value of your home and/or your business and it may affect the millage rates of the taxing bodies including school boards, fire and recreation districts, etc.
In other action, the Jury:
Approved a request for 40 yards of gravel for Ridgecrest Wastewater treatment plant area and to install a replacement culvert at Panola Woods near the lift station.
Agreed to dispose of old courtroom chairs.
Voted to purchase an excavator at the cost of $198,226.
Ratified purchase orders and bank statements.
Approved payment to Electric Business Systems for $58,659.57 for audiovisual equipment for courtroom.
Authorized alcohol renewals for Sonny’s Food Mart, Sportsman Lodge, Spokane Resort, Frozen Spokane, The Landing, Marsala Beverage, JoJo’s Drive Thru and PJ’s Corner Shop.
