Concordia Parish Police Jury President Joe Parker said Monday night that once all of the census data is provided that the Jury will look into redistricting, a required process after every 10-year census.
His comment came after James King of Ferriday, who said he was a concerned citizen, brought the redistricting process up at the meeting and offered his observations on what the Jury and other public entities are required to do.
King asserted Concordia is the only parish in the state that has multiple representatives in some of the districts.
In some districts, as an example, voters in an A or B district can vote in both districts but the winner of A district only serves those in that district.
King said the present structure violates the one man one vote principal outlined in the constitution.
The Town of Vidalia has one alderman district in which three people are elected at large, he noted.
He said the School Board, which has the same district setup as the Jury, also needs to redistrict.
These conditions violate the constitution, King said, and all should be remedied during redistricting.
Presently, the Jury is required to have two minority districts.
According to U.S. Census Bureau figures, Concordia Parish’s population dropped 7.5 percent during the past decade to 18,687. That’s a loss of 1,563 residents from 2010, according to data released on August 12.
In other action during the meeting, the Jury agreed to an opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and other companies.
The Jury is represented by New Orleans attorney John Young, whose firm represents public bodies across the state.
Young had previously told jurors that litigation previously filed sought to provide entities such as the Police Jury with a means to recover costs due to an increase costs for law enforcement, public safety, courts, social services and other agencies generated by the opioid epidemic and addiction.
He said fraudulent marketing by the drug companies helped create the crisis.
Young said Monday that a national settlement of $26 billion has been reached. Of that Louisiana will get $325 million, which will be provided to parishes based on a formula.
The monies can be used only for opioid intervention, treatment, education and recovery services.
In making a settlement, local governments agree not bring any additional lawsuits against the settling companies.
