CONCORDIA PARISH Police Jury discuss parish concerns Monday night during a meeting. Pictured in the forefront is Cathy Darden who is temporarily serving as secretary/treasurer until jurors fill the position. (Sentinel photo by Joe Curtis)
Concordia Parish Police Jury members are taking measures to curb the parish-wide littering problem.
In Monday’s regular meeting, jurors discussed options to fight blight, including educating the public and possibly recruiting constables to deliver citations to litter bugs.
“We have a big problem with litter, and we got to do something,” said Police Jury President Collin Edwards.
Later in the meeting, an audience member asked jurors who’s responsibility was it to pick trash up on rental property: renters or owners?
“It would be whatever was written in the lease,” said interim Secretary/Treasurer Cathy Darden. “If there is nothing written, a violation letter should go to both (renter and owner).”
Resident and bulk garbage pickup guidelines and protocol, according to Concordia Parish ordinance, are as follows:
All garbage must be bagged and contained; not responsible for loose garbage
Garbage trucks must cease operations during lightening/inclement weather events
Garbage trucks shall only use Parish roads for collection; non-Parish roads must bring trash to the closest public rout
Garbage routes will be running on holidays except on the day of: Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. Garbage will be picked up the following day unless that day is a weekend, in which it will be scheduled on Monday along with normal route pickup.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members approved Darden to sign checks and handle banking transactions as needed until a full-time secretary/treasurer is found.
Darden is filling the void left by former Secretary/Treasurer Sandy Burley resigning.
Jurors also assigned Burley as part-time project administator. Burley will oversee various grant projects for the parish.
Additionally, Police Jury members approved polling place lease renewals for Paul’s Grocery in Eva, Doty Road Center, Sonny’s Food Mart and PJ’s Corner Stop
