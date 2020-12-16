The Concordia Parish Police Jury will consider a proposed 2020 fiscal year consolidated budget of $6.1 million for its general and special revenues funds following a public hearing on January 11, 2021.
The Jury set the date of the public hearing during its regular meeting Monday night.
The revenue projection for the general fund is $1,565,015 while the projection for the special revenue fund is $4,531,520.
Revenues for the general fund include $300,000, ad valorem general property tax; $397,055, ad valorem public buildings tax; $5,550, beer and franchise taxes; $250,000, licenses and permits; $2,200, federal revenue sharing; $21,750, state revenue sharing-other; $300,000, severance taxes; $56,8975, GOHSEP annual allocation; $750, Act 14; $15,000, road royalty funds; $30,000 interest income; and $185,835, other revenues.
In special revenue, anticipated income includes $233,000, ad valorem public health tax; $926,400, ad valorem drainage tax; $2,450,000, sales tax revenue; $145,750, court revenue/fines and forfeitures; $2,400, federal revenue sharing; $113,000, federal funds and HUD housing funds; $230,000, parish transportation fund; $38,350, state revenue sharing-other; $337,085, grant projects; $50,285, interest income; and $5,250, other revenues.
Expenditures for the two funds – general and special revenue – will be an estimated $5,608,985, including $1,817,928 in the general fund and $3,791,057 in the special revenue fund.
Expenses in the general fund include $219,250, legislative (police jury); $494,450, judicial (district court and district attorney); $38,850, registrar of voters-elections; $261,500, financial administration; $430,460, courthouse and public buildings; $57,925, emergency preparedness; $118,000, public safety; $47,732, health-welfare-housing; $33,760, economic development-other programs; $36,000, annual airport allocation; and $80,001, other disbursements.
In the special revenue fund, expenses will include $158,896, judicial (district court and district attorney); $1,442,415, public works-roads-highways; $235,591, health-welfare-housing; $600,600, road tax debt service and reserve; $767,725, solid waste program; $403,380, grant projects; $82,450, sales tax receipts; and $100,000, town payments (Ridgecrest and Clayton).
In the general fund, a deficit is projected at $252,913 before transfers of $253,584, resulting in a surplus of $671. The general fund will end the fiscal year with an anticipated balance of $795,547.
The special revenue fund will have a $487,550 surplus and an ending 2021 fund balance of $7,193,032
The ending balance for both the general fund and special revenue fund combined will total $8,167,460.
In other business during its regular meeting Monday night, the Jury:
Reappointed District 3 Recreation Board members Greg Young and Jackie Johnson to four-year terms. Their present terms expire December 31, 2020.
Approved a resolution urging the Louisiana Legislature to pass legislation investing in high speed internet for rural areas of the state.
Granted an occupational license for Kenneth’s Painting and Carpentry, Kenneth Milligan, 5342 Hwy 84, Vidalia.
Authorized an alcohol permit for Dollar General Store #21589, 5342 Hwy. 84, Vidalia.
Set its 2021 meeting and holiday schedule.
Received an update from Jury Secretary Sandi Burley that the courtroom renovation project has been completed.
