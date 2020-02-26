The Concordia Parish Police Jury agreed Monday night to pay bills for various projects.
That action came during the Jury’s regular meeting Monday night.
Jurors also approved repairs to the heating, venting and cooling system for both the indoor and outdoor units at the courthouse.
Costs include $2,442.95 for repairs to the head pressure controller and $5,100 for repairing diagnostic equipment for the system controller.
The Jury also agreed to pay $5,500 to Jordan, Kaiser & Sessions for work on the Luke Martin Bridge project, including geo-technical services and test soil borings at the borrow pit.
Additionally, the Jury approved a Wetland Mitigation Credit Purchase related to the Brushy Bayou Project totaling $56,800 for 28.4 wetland credits.
Concerning the Washington Heights Sewer Project, the Jury approved the payments totaling $138,645.93. Including the total were $6,755 to Governmental Consulting Services, $6,408.25 to Demon Engineering Company Inc. and $125,482.65 to JABAR Corporation, the contractor.
The project is being paid primarily through grant funds.
The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) has provided a grant totaling $150,000. That funding will be used to help construct new hook-ups, collection lines, and a treatment plant to consolidate with the Concordia Parish Sewer District No. 1.
The Louisiana Community Development Block Grant program is contributing $404,665. These funds will be used to rebuild the subdivision’s sewerage system.
The total project investment is $523,412.
Concordia Sewerage District No. 1 will manage the system once complete.
The district operates 31 lift stations. Its customer base stood at 1,069 customers prior to the grant being awarded.
At the Jury’s meeting Monday night, Washington Heights resident Jake Davis said he has learned that his home is not included in the project. He said he wanted it to be included and had assumed that it was.
Jury President Joe Parker said numerous public meetings have been held and much publicity has been given to the project, but Davis said he did not know about it.
Jurors agreed to look into the matter.
In other action, the Jury approved occupational licenses for Health 2 You of Miss-Lou, LLC, Raven Campbell, 329 Leo Ivy Road, home medical visits; and Brantech Solutions and Consulting, Donald Branton, 11054 Hwy 84, IT consulting.
Jurors also approved the Superintendent’s Material and Work Request list and reviewed work orders.
