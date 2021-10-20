The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Vidalia Police Department are investigating multiple counts of bank fraud and identity theft resulting from numerous vehicle burglaries in Vidalia and Natchez.
“We are still investigating and the case has been turned over to the Secret Service,” said Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick.
Some of the burglaries took place at the Recreation District 3 Complex during soccer games last month.
Vidalia police have parked their mobile command center at the soccer complex and are patrolling each Sunday during soccer season.
Several people reported their windows broken and purses taken from their vehicles.
The thefts are believed to be linked to the Felony Lane Gang.
The Felony Lane Gang, or FLG, originated in Florida, but now operates nationwide. Since its inception sometime around 2004, the group is thought to have been responsible for the theft of millions of dollars. The gang operates by stealing wallets and checkbooks, and then using the stolen IDs to forge checks for cash.
A person of interest was photographed at a local bank at its drive-thru.
The Sheriff’s Office reports that personal identifying information was stolen, as well as checkbooks and bank account information. The perpetrator(s) then forged the checks, using the stolen ID cards, then proceeded to visit multiple local banks where they obtained funds totaling more than $12,000.
The same vehicle and female perpetrator was observed on security cameras at Regions Bank in New Orleans several days later.
The vehicle is a 2018-20 Toyota Camry, white in color, using switched Louisiana license plates. The perpetrator is a white female, approximately 25-35 yards of age, medium build, brown haired with a tattoo on her right bicep.
Law enforcement began referring to the culprits as the Felony Lane Gang because they always use the bank drive-thru lane farthest from the teller window. It is thought they do this to limit the chances they'll be recognized as frauds.
According to reports, the gang recruits both men and women from all walks of life. And, each member has a specific job: some break into cars, some are pickpockets, and some are tasked with cashing the forged checks. On top of that, they have an understanding of human behavior.
They know that people frequently don't bother to lock their vehicles while they run quick errands like going into school to pick up children or running into a convenience store to get a coffee.
“People can have access to someone’s vehicle when it is unattended,” Hedrick said. “It is easy for them to manipulate that system while no one is around it. Never leave your purse or valuables in your car. If you do, expect someone at some point to take it and leave you in a financial strain. Also, do not leave firearms in your car. Treat it just like your other valuables.”
If anyone has information they can contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at 318-336-5231, Vidalia Police Detective Jimmy Watts 318-336-5254 or Natchez Detective Willis at 601-445-5565.
