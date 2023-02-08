LARGE PORTIONS of the levee near New Era have fell into the river. Fifth Louisiana Levee District officials have talked with various governmental officials seeking funding for the repairs. (Photo courtesy of Jason Trichell)
A portion of the levee is damaged, but there is no reason to be alarmed, according to Jason Trichell with the Fifth Louisiana Levee District.
The damaged portion is located in the west part of Concordia Parish in the New Era area. The portion has caved off on the riverside of the levee.
“We are aware of it, and we are discussing ways to repair it,” Trichell said. “The river is not against the levee. This is just a funding issue.”
This particular area has been damaged for “a couple of years” but has recently gotten worse, he said.
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) has reviewed the damage and has conducted a risk assessment.
“We’re getting a lot of phone calls, and people are talking about it,” Trichell said.
The District is responsible for the maintenance of 213 miles of mainline levee, 93 miles of backwater levee, provides Rights of Entry to the USACE for flood control projects, and examines all permit requests for construction of structures, roadways, pipelines on or near the levee system.
The Fifth Louisiana Levee District was created by the Legislature and provides flood protection primarily along the Mississippi River. It is comprised of eight commissioners appointed by the governor.
Board of Commissioners are: Hyram Copeland, John Frith, Clark Hill, James Kelly, Jack Mabray, Jr., Barry Minsky and Jack Varner, Jr.
The District covers East Carroll, Madison, Tensas and Concordia parishes. It is headquartered in Tallulah and serves a population of approximately 47,000 and employs approximately 20 people, according to a Louisiana Legislative Auditor report released Nov. 16, 2022.
Currently, there are 24 levee districts within Louisiana. The Public Works and Water Resources Section provides engineering support and coordination for the eight non-coastal levee districts in northern Louisiana.
