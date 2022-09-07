Clayton residents may have an increase in their monthly sewer rates.
Aldermen introduced an amendment that would potentially raise rates from $22 to $30.50 in their monthly meeting Tuesday night.
The move came in response to a requirement from a $1.6 million Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) Clayton recently received.
Aldermen received the rates from the sewer rate study performed by Louisiana Rural Water Association. If Clayton does not raise sewer rates, the state could pull the grant money, causing an uncertain future for the village’s improvement plans.
If aldermen do not raise sewer rates “the Village of Clayton in the near future would continue to be in violation of DEQ standards and probably start to receiving fines,” said Mayor Wilbert Washington. “We may have to go back to the state to help pay (for the improvements) and maybe they won’t finance it.”
According to state requirements, the possible new sewer rates would ensure that Clayton would have a viable sewer system. The higher rates would enable the village to set up a contingency fund for upkeep of the new equipment and chemicals that would be purchased with grant money.
Some of the new equipment and work financed by grant money would be cleaning the water tank, new water meters, generator, pumps and changing chemicals.
Clayton has 258 residential sewer connections in its system.
Aldermen will possibly vote on the amendment in their next regular meeting scheduled for Oct. 4.
Additionally, aldermen agreed to sign a corporate endeavor agreement (CEA) with Concordia Parish Recreation District #1.
With the CEA, the recreation district will improve certain aspects of the park. The recreation district is set to vote whether to approve the CEA or not later this month.
Meanwhile, Family Day In The Park will occur Sept. 17 at Clayton’s park and will be hosted by “Kids Come First” a non-profit organization. The public is cordially invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.