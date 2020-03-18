The primary and general elections originally scheduled for April and May will be postponed until late June and early July, the Secretary of State's office announced last week.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said the elections would be postponed in light of the outbreak of COVID-19, or Coronavirus.
The April 4 presidential preference primary and municipal primary election will be held on June 20. Early voting will be conducted June 6 through June 13 (excluding Sunday, June 7).
The May 9 municipal general election will be held on July 25. Early voting will be conducted July 11 through July 18 (excluding Sunday, July 12).
Louisiana law allows for the postponement of an election due to an emergency or common disaster occurring before or during a regularly scheduled or special election, and today Secretary Ardoin exercised that option.
“Today, I have certified that a state of emergency exists, and requested that the Governor issue an executive order postponing the spring elections” Ardoin said Friday, “We have requested postponing the April 4 Presidential Preference Primary and Municipal Primary until June 20 and postponing the May 9 General election until July 25.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.